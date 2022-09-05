Allegheny was outmatched in a 42-27 season opening loss to Union College at Frank B. Fuhrer Field on Saturday.
The Gators started with a spark, though. Levi Swartz returned the opening kickoff to the Union 32-yard line to set up the Gators' first drive in striking distance.
Allegheny reached the Union 5-yard line but the Dutchmen' defense came up strong and forced the Gators to settle for a field goal. Garrett Paxton's 15-yard field goal gave Allegheny a 3-0 lead, the Gators' only lead of the day.
Union's first drive lasted two plays. A nine-yard run and a 49-yard passing touchdown. The Dutchmen scored again in the first quarter when quarterback Donovan Pacatte rushed in from four yards out to go up 14-3.
After a fourth consecutive Allegheny drive with no points, punter and second-string quarterback Trevor Brncic pinned Union on its own 8-yard line with a solid punt.
The Dutchmen paid the unfortunate field position no mind and drove 92 yards on 18 plays. The eight minute, 26 second drive culminated in a Pacatte rushing touchdown.
Allegheny did have chances to score in the first half but came up short. Starting quarterback Jack Johnson delivered a strike in to the back of the end zone but junior receiver Declan O'Brien couldn't secure the catch. The Gators settled for another field goal and trailed 21-6 at halftime.
"Like I told the guys, sometimes we make the corrections and then we get off the corrections, it's about consistency. We know we wanna get to the level those guys are at. Part of playing them today was so we could see that," Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy said. "My hope was we'd be a little further ahead, but at the end of the day I think they understood we can physically play with them, but we can't make the mistakes we made and hope to do well. "
Union opened the second half with a seven-play touchdown drive. The Dutchmen rushed on six straight plays before Pacatte connected with Jonathan Anderson for a 32-yard touchdown. After a defensive stand, the Dutchmen scored again after seven straight rushes. Union led 35-6 late in the quarter.
Defensively, Allegheny struggled to slow down Union's rushing attack. Union's offensive line, powered by D3Football.com preseason All-American Tim Driscoll, opened up running lanes for its backs and Pacatte. Pacatte led the team with 98 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph Ferreira ran for 91 yards and Michael Fiore ran for 87. As a team, Union accumulated 342 rushing yards.
"We missed fits and things," Nagy said. "Linebackers weren't where they were supposed to be, the d-line got knocked back on some plays, we gave up the edge a few times with guys getting caught looking inside, it was a combination of a bunch of things."
To end on a bright note, Allegheny outscored Union over the last 20 minutes of action.
Johnson connected with O'Brien for a 17-yard score late in the third quarter. After another Union score, John Ian Duron punched it in from the 1-yard line for the Gators midway through the fourth quarter.
With 3:50 left to play and facing a 42-19 deficit, Allegheny took over on its 20-yard line. Brncic orchestrated a 17-play touchdown drive capped off with a perfect ball to Hunter Lohr on 4th and 11 for a 25-yard touchdown.
Brncic ended the game 9-16 for 99 yards and one touchdown while starting quarterback Johnson was 16-31 for 115 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
"We plan on getting Trevor some reps, like I said he had a good camp. We got him in early in that second quarter too," Nagy said. "He's good and deserves some playing time. It's like any position when guys deserve playing time we gotta give them some."
Allegheny was routed on its home field, but it was a non-conference matchup and Union College is no slouch. The Dutchmen are 26-5 over its last three seasons.
The Gators ended the game with some momentum and will open conference play on Saturday at Thiel College.
"I think the biggest thing is we have to be more conscious of our fundamentals, techniques, assignments, those types of things," Nagy said. "If we can handle that stuff we're gonna be okay. If we can't, there's gonna be a lot of disappointment so we'll see how they figure it out from here."
Union 14 7 14 7 — 42
Allegheny 3 3 7 14 — 27
First Quarter
A — Garrett Paxton 15-yard field goal.
U — Donovan Pacatte 49-yard pass to Nicholas Dunneman (Andrew Lau Xp)
U — Pacatte 4-yard run (Xp good)
Second Quarter
U — Pacatte 6-yard run (Xp good)
A — Paxton 14-yard field goal.
Third Quarter
U — Pacatte 49-yard pass to Jonathan Anderson (Xp good)
U — Ike Irabor 26-yard run (Xp good)
A — Jack Johnson 17-yard pass to Declan O'Brien (Paxton Xp)
Fourth Quarter
U — Pacatte 21-yard pass to Dunneman (Xp good)
A — John Ian Duron 1-yard rush (Xp good)
A — Trevor Brncic 25-yard pass to Hunter Lohr (Paxton Xp)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: U — Donovan Pacatte 12-98, Joseph Ferreira 10-91, Michael Fiore 18-87, Ike Orabor 10-67, Jonathan Anderson 4-9, Landers Green 1-(-8); A — Tre Worship 16-59, John Ian Duron 4-11, Levi Swartz 2-8, Trevor Brncic 2-1, Hunter Lohr 1-1, Kyrie Miller 3-1, Shawn Stelling 1-0, Jack Johnson 2-(-21).
PASSING: U — Pacatte 7-12 120 yards 3 tds, 1 int; A — Johnson 16-31 115 yards 1 td, 1 int, Brncic 9-16 99 yards 1 td.
RECEIVING: U — Nicholas Dunneman 3-78, Jonathan Anderson 1-32, Ike Irabor 2-10, Kevin Rabacs 1-0; A — Declan O'Brien 6-69, Ian Durci 4-42, Lohr 4-36, Swartz 4-30, Austin Ferguson 1-15, Shawn Stellin 2-8, William DeCicco III 1-6, Worship 2-5, Christian Bolden 1-3.
Records: Union College 1-0; Allegheny College 0-1.
