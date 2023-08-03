LATROBE — The Allegheny Gators football team was selected to finish ninth in the Presidents' Athletic Conference in Wednesday's PAC preseason poll.
The Gators tallied 145 points in the poll, which is voted on by PAC head coaches, sports information directors and members of the media.
Allegheny was 3-7 overall last season and 2-6 in PAC action. The Gators will open the season on the road at Waynesburg on Sept. 2.
Carnegie Mellon, coming off an 11-1 season and a PAC championship, was tabbed as the top dog in the PAC. The Tartans received 36-first place votes.
Washington & Jefferson was second with one first-place vote and 363 points. Westminster was third with 326 points while Grove City College received one first-place vote and 312 points in fourth. Case Western Reserve University was fifth (283), Saint Vincent College was sixth (204), Waynesburg University was seventh (179), Geneva College was eighth (152), Allegheny College was ninth (145), Thiel College was tenth (72) and Bethany College was eleventh (57).
2023 PAC Football Preseason Poll (Predicted order of finish)
School Points (first place votes) 2022 Record (PAC)
1. Carnegie Mellon University 415 (36) 11-1 (8-0)
2. Washington & Jefferson College 363 (1) 9-2 (6-2)
3. Westminster College 326 7-3 (6-2)
4. Grove City College 312 (1) 8-3 (5-3)
5. Case Western Reserve University 283 6-4 (5-3)
6. Saint Vincent College 204 5-5 (5-3)
7. Waynesburg University 179 4-6 (3-5)
8. Geneva College 152 3-7 (3-5)
9. Allegheny College 145 3-7 (2-6)
10. Thiel College 72 1-9 (1-7)
11. Bethany College 57 1-9 (0-8)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.