The Allegheny Gators will play a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game today for the first time since 1983 when the Gators take on the Thiel Tomcats at 1 p.m. in Greenville.
Allegheny returned to the PAC this season after playing in the North Coast Athletic Conference for the past 39 years.
The Gators are coming off a 42-27 loss to Union College in their season opener last Saturday. The defense allowed 342 rushing yards to the Dutchmen. Overall, Allegheny was out-gained 462-274, but there were some bright spots.
Junior receiver Declan O’Brien caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, backup quarterback Trevor Brncic orchestrated a scoring drive in the final minutes and defensive lineman Max Hammond intercepted a screen pass and returned it 44 yards into the red zone.
Allegheny outscored Union 20-6 over the last 20 minutes of the game.
“The biggest thing is our consistency in every phase right now. I thought we did some really good things at times but at times in all phases we had some lapses,” Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy said. “If we’re gonna be a good football team we need to be more consistent with our performance.”
The loss was to a non-conference opponent, so in some ways today’s game is a new season.
“Anytime you play the game you know they’re gonna keep score — whether it’s conference or non conference. The goal is to win,” Nagy said. “I know they are excited to play the first conference game because it’s like having another opening day, so to speak.”
Thiel lost its Week 1 bout to Montclair State 27-6. The Tomcats are 1-40 in their last four seasons and are searching for their first win since Sept. 16, 2017.
“We are 0-1 just like they are. I don’t think we can afford to overlook anybody. We know from some experience last year, we played against Kenyon and I felt like we weren’t fully focused for that game and we ended up losing,” Nagy said. “You look around and you see anyone can beat anybody — it’s one of those cliches — but it’s so true. They’re gonna play to win the game, I know that much, and I’m trying to convey that to the team.”
Nagy aims to get some new players involved in the action this week.
“I think our guys are doing a good job, the guys we count on. I’m looking for a bigger contribution from a couple of the younger receivers. I don’t know which ones at this point. We’ll play a couple more than last week,” Nagy said. “Our top two guys, Ian Dursi and Declan O’Brien, played well, but they played too many snaps. We need some people to step up into some prominent roles there.
“At running back we have a freshman Antwan Brown, who joined us late and is now up to speed. He’s gonna play Saturday and were excited to see him go.”
