The Allegheny Gators football team will welcome the Union Dutchmen to Frank B. Fuhrer Field today at noon for its season opener.
Allegheny finished 3-7 last year in its final season playing in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The Gators open with a non-conference matchup before settling into its Presidents’ Athletic Conference schedule.
Union, from Schenectady, N.Y., just outside of Albany, will make a more than six hour bus ride to take on the Gators. Union garnered national preseason attention after a 8-2 finish last season. The Dutchmen are not ranked in the D3Football.com preseason top-25 poll, but earned 36 votes.
The Union defense allowed less than 16 points per game and less than 200 passing yards per game in its 2021 campaign.
All eyes will be on junior quarterback Jack Johnson and the offense. Johnson passed for 2,275 yards, 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year. Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy expects big things from his returning starter.
“Jack has been playing well. He had a really good camp and I’m just excited. I thought he had a really good year last year but he’s made a lot of improvements this year. He’s got talent and his mental part of the game has gotten a lot better,” Nagy said. “The backup, Trevor Brncic, he’s gonna see action because he’s gotten a lot better and played well. We feel we have a pretty good situation with both those guys.”
Union’s offense averaged 32 points per game and 175 rushing yards per game. Powering the Dutchmen’ rushing attack is preseason All-American and two-time second-team All-American offensive lineman Tim Driscoll. Driscoll, at 6-foot-7-inches tall and 250 pounds, is a force in the trenches.
“He’s a really good player. They wanna run the football and they make no bones about that and that’s awesome,” Nagy said. “I feel like our defensive line has gotten better so it’s a group effort more than a single person effort. We’ve really improved and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
Regardless of the outcome today, Nagy hopes to see three things from his team on the gridiron.
“I wanna see them play hard, play smart and execute,” Nagy said. “If we do those three things we’ll give ourselves a chance to win and if we can’t, it makes it a lot harder.”
After taking a deeper look at Union, Nagy almost feels like he is looking in a mirror. There are similarities between the two storied programs.
“They’re a good football program. I looked at them and it’s a little bit similar situation to here. They played for a national championship in 1989 and I know they played for another in ‘86 or ‘87,” Nagy said. “I was a coach on the team in ‘89, so it’s a place I know. Then the head coach left and a new head coach continued some success but then there was a drop off,” Nagy said. “They hired a new head coach a few years ago and the first year was rugged but now they’re back to playoffs and really good records. When you look at it, that’s where we wanna be.”
Union College appeared in the Staag Bowl in 1983 and ‘89, both of which were losses. Since then, the Dutchmen made three national tournament appearances in the 90s and three more in the 2000s. The program had some down years in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Union returned to the national stage in 2019 with a national tournament appearance and have three straight seasons with a winning record.
For Allegheny, the team won a national championship in 1990 and had sustained success in the 90s. Since 2000, the team’s only had six seasons with a winning record.
“There was a great era in the 90s and 80s at points before there was a drop off. We want to get back to that level, so I felt like this is a really good game for us to play with the type of program they are,” Nagy said. “I’m excited about the opportunity.”
