The Allegheny Gators’ season isn’t going according to coach Rich Nagy’s plan, but the Gators could play the role of spoiler today against Presidents’ Athletic Conference opponent Case Western Reserve.
Allegheny (2-6, 1-5) hosts the Spartans (5-2, 4-1) at 1 p.m. in the Gators’ final home game of the season. Case Western has Westminster (3-2 PAC) and Carnegie Mellon (6-0 PAC) on it schedule after today’s game. With the Spartans eyeing a potential conference championship in several weeks, is this the makings of a trap game?
“Yeah, we’ve talked about it. I think we can have an advantage early, but we need to take advantage of things if they’re presented to us,” Nagy said. “They’re a good football team for a reason. They’re well coached and have good players. Their last few games for them have been high scoring for them so they’re probably looking at that as well, so we still need to come out with our best effort.”
After a 14-13 loss to Grove City on Oct. 1, Case Western earned wins of 45-21 and 45-7. The Spartans’ offense is ran by senior play caller Drew Saxton. Saxton has completed nearly 68 percent of his passes for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The four-year starter also rarely turns it over and has tossed three interceptions this year.
Saxton may be licking his chops after Allegheny allowed five passing touchdowns in last week’s 52-35 loss against Saint Vincent. In addition to five scores, the Gators’ secondary was gashed for 313 passing yards.
A factor in the poor day on the back end was a pregame shuffle in personnel.
“In pregame one of our starting corners wasn’t able to play and we had to shuffle some things around. We worked on some packages all week and that didn’t help the situation, but at the end of the game we still need to make plays,” Nagy said. “They (Saint Vincent) made some good plays. We gave them turnovers were early in the game when it was more balanced and on the back end we needed to make more plays in the pass game.”
The Spartans also feature a senior running back in Antonio Orsini. Orsini averages 83 yards per game and has six rushing touchdowns this season.
Defensively, Allegheny has allowed 302 points, the most in the PAC.
“Right now we have to trust ourselves. A lot of times I think we’re in a good position but we’re not aggressively going after things whether it’s balls or ballcarriers. It’s like we’re afraid to miss type of deal,” Nagy said. “That’s been the point of emphasis all week is to let it go. We’ve been trying not to allow big plays and we’re still allowing big plays, so lets take the other approach. Let’s be aggressive on things.”
Allegheny’s 1-5 mark in conference action places it second-to-last in the PAC. Last place Bethany College is Allegheny’s season finale next week. Despite how the season’s gone, Nagy’s youthful team is still eager to play football.
“I think with our season, it hasn’t been easy, but through it all these guys are coming to practice each week with good attitudes and want to get better,” Nagy said. “That’s the exciting thing about kids this age is they’re more resilient than you think.”
