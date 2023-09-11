Allegheny battled back from a 21-7 deficit and was nearly in the red zone when an interception with about six seconds left ended the Gators' hopes of a comeback.
Quarterback Jack Johnson targeted Ian Durci at about the five-yard line when a controversial no-call on a pass interference sent Durci to the ground and the ball into the hands of Geneva's Daniel Guzevich to seal the game. At the time, Allegheny trailed 27-21 and was a touchdown and an extra point away from taking the lead in the closing seconds.
After last week's overtime win and Saturday's 27-21 loss to Geneva College, the Gators sit at 1-1 overall and in Presidents' Athletic Conference play.
"If you're a fan, we play some pretty entertaining games. These guys are tough and they battled. Unfortunately I feel like if you look at last week's film and then once we watch this one, I'm not sure we matched that level of intensity in the first half," Allegheny head coach Braden Layer said. "In the second half, we fought and made it a battle."
Coming out of halftime, Allegheny's defense stepped up.
"We really needed them (the defense), especially to start the second half. We went 3-and-out. We got a first down, but then got called for 30 yards in penalties so it was another 3-and-out," Layer said. "We absolutely needed them to bring us to life offensively. It was huge and we wouldn't have been in the game without them."
Zach Altenbaugh forced a fumble and gave the Gators possession at the 43-yard line. Allegheny worked its way down the field on a 10 play drive that included a fourth down conversion before Tre Worship powered in from five yards out for a touchdown.
On Geneva's next drive, Sam Caito intercepted a pass on 3rd-and-11 to set up a drive in scoring position on the Geneva 22-yard line.
On 3rd-and-goal from the 6-yard line, Johnson scrambled to his right and tried to fit the ball in a tight window. Geneva's Dave Hines intercepted the ball on the 2-yard-line and kept the Gators off the board.
Yet again, the defense forced Geneva's triple option offense to punt and with 5:39 left to play, the Gators went to work.
Johnson targeted O'Brien on three straight plays for gains of six, five and 10 yards. On the fourth play, O'Brien used a double move to get behind the cornerback and catch a 34-yard pass in stride for a touchdown to tie the game with less than four minutes to play.
"We drew that one up in the dirt. We drew it on the board right before hand," Layer said. "We thought maybe we could lull that guy to sleep on one or two four-vertical conversion routes and set him up for a double move over the top. So we literally ran the play to set it up previous to that."
Aided by a good kickoff return, Geneva marched down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:07 left to play. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was assessed on the kickoff, which in turn gave the Gators good field position for their final drive.
Allegheny battled to the 23-yard line in its attempt to complete the comeback, but the interception sealed it.
Layer points to a slow first half as well as mistimed miscues for the loss.
"We threw an interception on the 2-yard line, we had a fourth down we didn't convert, on 3rd-and-1 in their territory we snapped the ball over our head," Layer said. "It was just unfortunate timing of things where we shot ourselves in the foot offensively and got off to a real slow start defensively figuring out the triple and what they had planned for us."
Johnson finished the day with two touchdowns and two interceptions. O'Brien caught 13 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. Worship gained 44 yards and added a score on the ground.
Defensively, Josh Salisbury had two sacks and four tackles. Caito led the team in tackles with 11 and had an interception.
Allegheny will play at Saint Vincent on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Geneva 14 7 0 6 — 27
Allegheny 7 0 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
G — Josh Syster 4-yard run (Ryan Reitler XP).
A — Austin Williams 7-yard pass from Jack Johnson (Garrett Paxton XP).
G — Logan Kent 13-yard pass from Darin Myers (Xp good).
Second Quarter
G — Myers 1-yard run (Xp good).
Third Quarter
A — Tre Worship 5-yard run (Xp good)
Fourth Quarter
A — Declan O'Brien 34-yard pass from Johnson (Xp good).
G — Myers 8-yard run (Xp no good).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: G — Syster 22-96, Myers 19-84, Kent 3-42, Smith 2-18, Reid III 7-14, Ozias 1-5; A — Worship 15-44, Johnson 7-25, O'Brien 1-5, Miller 2-(-1).
PASSING: G — Myers 6-11 109 yards 1 td 1 int; A — Johnson 25-40 264 yards 2 tds, 2 ints.
RECEIVING: G — McClain Jr. 1-63, Kent 4-43, Syster 1-3; A — O'Brien 13-158, Durci 6-52, Williams 4-29, Knobeloch 1-19, Miller 1-6.
Records: Geneva 1-1, Allegheny 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.