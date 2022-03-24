The good story of the bowling season occurred last week in Plaza Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
Marty Gallagher – the happy-go-lucky dude who lights up a room as soon as he walks in with his ear-to-ear smile and fun-loving humor, but who took a nasty fall in his basement in November and had friends sending prayers – enjoyed his greatest hours in a bowling center as he tossed his first career 700 series with a big-time 730.
He rolled games of 238, 233 and 259.
“An awesome night,” said the Cloud 9 Gallagher, whose previous high series was 650-something, according to him. “A 700 has been a goal of mine for years. I can’t believe how excited I got. I gave both (owners) Ramon (Rodriguez) and Kurt (Baird) big hugs. I am still super stoked.”
And … the super-excited Gallagher didn’t even know he bowled a 700 until afterwards when opposing bowler Tom Archacki told him.
“People were congratulating me on my 259 game, and Tom came up and said, ‘nice 7,’ and I said, ‘What? I got a 7, ‘” he said.
There is more to the good story: Gallagher bowled against Mike Machuga, the Erie bowling legend, and two-time Professional Bowlers Association tournament winner, who owns the Next Level Pro Shop at Plaza Lanes.
“Mike was subbing, and we were both the fourth bowlers on our team. My teammates were joking that we got to beat our guy … thanks, I get the PBA tour guy! I did beat him the first game and just tried to keep up with him all night. He came back and had a 290 in his second game and finished with a 753 series. It was a blast bowling against him. He seems like a good dude. He congratulated me. We had fun.”
While throwing the strikes, Gallagher had a good friend on his mind, who gave him valuable advice a few years ago: Lost Lanes owner Harry Hanks.
“I kind of owe thanks to Harry,” he said. “I asked him once about getting nervous bowling a 300 game, and he said that he just keeps telling himself one frame at a time. That is what I did.”
As for his current health, Gallagher said, “I’m not 100 percent yet, but getting better. The ball feels like it weighs 25 pounds.”
This column is better with Gallagher in it.
Congrats, brother!
Keener reaches finals
A smashed finger couldn’t stop Jeff Keener of Lost Lanes from advancing to Catology 2022 championship finals for the second straight season.
After hearing of Cochranton Lanes’ Andrew Barnes’ 231 opening game on Monday night, Keener – who lost to Plaza Lanes’ Rodrick Baird in last year’s championship match – buckled down and shot 248 and 236 in games two and three in the Spa League to defeat Barnes, 697-577 in the Final Four round.
Keener, the defending Cat’s Bowler of the Year, will face the winner of the Brandon Wachob-Troy Johnson match for the Catology 2022 championship next week. Wachob’s score is already in, and it’s eye-popping: 734 in Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes (more details below). Johnson bowls tonight in National Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes.
The Wachob-Johnson winner will face a hungry Keener, who has been on a mission to win the Catology event for the first time in his great career – bad finger and all.
A week prior to the Catology 2022 kickoff, Keener painfully smashed his ring finger at work. Not bad enough, though, to drop out of the tournament. Absorbing extreme pain for a couple weeks, the Lost Lanes crusher still managed to beat his opponents, Natalie Hanks (638-628), Harry Hanks (664-639), Dan “Dutchie” Lilly (676-587) and Barnes.
Not typical Keener-like 700 numbers, but still good enough.
“It sure wasn’t an easy feat getting to the finals again,” he said. “Honestly, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to finish the year after smashing my finger. It was extremely painful the first couple weeks. No pain currently, though. I had to get a finger grip four sizes bigger just to get my hand in the ball.”
Keener understands he will have his work cut out against Wachob or Johnson: “I want to win it this year, but I know it’s going to take a big series because Brandon and Troy have been on fire as of lately.”
Wachob goes old-school
Brandon Wachob has taken a page from Mike Almon’s book.
Grabbing an old bowling ball out of his shed a few months ago, Wachob has been Catology 2022’s most powerful bowler with three 700-plus series and 685 in the four rounds, fueling him to a possible championship. (Note: Almon also hit jackpot with a non-used ball last month, pulling his Zenith off his rack in the basement and shooting a mind-boggling, back-to-back 800’s in successive nights at Lakeside Lanes and Plaza Lanes).
In his 734 on Monday night, Wachob nearly shot a 300 game with a 289 in his third game, leaving a stoned 7-pin in the 11th frame.
It’s all about the ball, according to Wachob … a ball without a name.
“The ball is about eight years old, and honestly, I’m not sure of the name of it,” he laughed. “It has been pretty much game on since I started throwing it, 700 almost every week, and even at Eastway Lanes (Erie).”
The southpaw smasher isn’t blowing smoke – two other 700’s at Plaza Lanes in the last week, 722 in Mixed Nuts League and 700 in Plaza Men’s League.
If Wachob prevails over Johnson, another 700 next week with the unnamed ball? Stay tuned.
Vaughn remains hot
First-year adult bowler Jordan Vaughn is finishing the season on a STRONG note.
Extending his 700 series streak to three weeks at Lakeside Lanes, the red-hot Vaughn – who grabbed Cat’s Young Gun of the Year honors last season – banged out 279 and 247 games for a 736 series in Stewart’s Classic League.
Vaughn tossed 781 in NFL Mixed League and 757 in Stewart’s Classic League the previous weeks.
Stay hot, Jordan!
In other Lakeside Lanes action, Don Granda Jr. rolled two 700’s with a 717 in Stewart’s Classic League and 710 in Wednesday Nighters League … Steven King fired 728 in Stewart’s Classic League and Andrew Barnes – Cochranton Lanes’ bracket winner in Catology 2022 – tossed 708 in Wednesday Nighters League.
In Lost Lanes action, Dan “Dutchie” Lilly authored another 700 this season in Spa League with a 279 game and 724 series … Dan Francis and Randy Moffat shot 705 and 703 totals, respectively, in Spa League and Sunday Mixed League … In women’s action, Natalie Hanks rolled 617 in Sunday Mixed League and 600 in Tuesday Ladies League, and Nancy Hanks threw 225 and 227 games for a 612 in Tuesday Ladies League.
Dunham wins tourney
Throwing a five-bagger for a 222-174 win in the championship match, Doug Dunham won the 2022 Youngstown Masters Challenge Senior Division event last week at Freeway Lanes in Warren, Ohio.
In the 12-game qualifying round, the confident Dunham – who will take his bowling skills to any scratch tournament – qualified as the top seed with 2,631 total pins, an average of 219.25.
Leaving two pocket 7-10 splits, Dunham, however, lost the first match in the double-elimination finals, 194-188.
“I wasn’t really worried as I finished that game with four strikes in the last five shots,” he said.
Dunham’s five-bagger is proof.
Congrats, Doug!
In other tournament action, Dan Francis – another positive-minded kegler who will take his bowling talents to any scratch tournament – finished second in the 15th Annual UPS Amateur Bowling Tournament at Westway Lanes in Erie.
Great job, Dan!
Stewart sizzling
Lakeside Lanes co-owner and bowling coach Bruce Beers had no hesitation when defining Colby Stewart after the young gun fired his first career 600 series last month:
“Colby is going to be an outstanding bowler,” he said.
The Lakeside Lanes youth sensation is on that path.
Continuing his recent dominance in Junior-Major League, Stewart tossed his fourth 600 in the last five weeks with games of 193, 234 and 235 for a not-too-shabby 662 series.
Keep it rolling, Colby!
Final words
Next week’s column will come from sunny Tampa as yours truly will be with Haley to celebrate her 24th birthday on Saturday. Please keep her in your thoughts as it will be her first birthday without her mother, Holly, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 18. Thank you, and God bless.
LOST LANES
Spa – Dave Zelasco 246-661, Phil Rice 225-638, Todd Oakes 621, Brian Byers 611, Austin Bedow 233-636, Ed Hunter 642, DAN LILLY 235-279-724, DAN FRANCIS 243-235-227-705, Mark Orlop 612, Nate Fralick 240-609, Matt Orlop 253-636, Doug Francis 612, John Davis 230-606, Mike Black 619, Jeff Keener 248-236-697, Joe French 614, Joe Paden 225-641, Greg Brawn 234-605, Harry Hanks 238-651, Corey Stainbrook 235-625, Eric Mansfield 245-657.
Tuesday Ladies – NANCY HANKS 225-227-612, NATALIE HANKS 194-211-195-600.
Tuesday Mixed – Ricky Kanline 607, Phil Rice 242-628.
Friday Morning – Dan Lilly 617, James Baldwin 613.
Sunday Mixed – Jeff Keener 226-225-245-696, RANDY MOFFAT 246-243-703, Trevor Donnell 279-663, NATALIE HANKS 223-192-202-617.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Shaun Boyle 230-244-678, Doug Tabar 267-247-691, DON GRANDA JR. 257-247-717, Tim McEntire 223-642, Glenn Dillon 236-603, Chad Beers 222-237-672, Jeff Bragg 221-223-656, JORDAN VAUGHN 279-247-736, STEVEN KING 259-255-728, Derek Dunham 235-634.
NFL Mixed – Doug Dunham 613, Don Granda Jr. 628, Don Granda Sr. 608, Brant Granda 221-604, Aaron Krizon 267-680, Mike Almon 229-237-675.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Sheri Baker 192, Amanda King 206.
Businessmen – Brian Williams 606, Joe Mumford 228-605.
National Mixed – Bill Newhard 600, Laurie Reigleman 225-194-575, Troy Johnson 244-236-698.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 248-630, Lane Baker 279-672, Dan Francis 234-224-659, Jeff Litwiler 246-603, Shawn Park 235-620, Jason Easler 234-234-650, ANDREW BARNES 225-257-226-708, Shawn Smith 257-640, DON GRANDA JR. 258-245-710, Ryan Williams 224-601, Chris Jannazzo 223-634, Brant Granda 233-620.
Junior-Major – COLBY STEWART 193-234-235-662, Lane Arnett 246-517, Chase Stewart 177-184-215-576, Garrett Brown 181, Steven Heckman 111-123-110-344, Kevin Clark 101, Austin Clark 104, Hayden Dunham 109-108, Mazie Arnett 191, Lexi Potts 190-170-517, Meegan McKinney 171-189-511, Eric Graham 175, Andrew Medrick 218-190-167-575, Victoria Medrick 183-167-213-563, Brandon Medrick 215-205-584, Nate Brace 113-103, Wyatt Griggs 121-310, Zoe Griggs 163-132-389.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Ryan Park 601, Donnie Graham 278-656, Jeremy Smith 234-605, Austin Bedow 222-603, Josh Beerbower 223-227-643, Shawn Park 234-643, Ryan Williams 237-611, Mike Almon 252-223-671, Gary McGranahan 225-227-664.
Plaza Men – MARTY GALLAGHER 238-233-259-730, BRANDON WACHOB 265-700, Jeremy Smith 252-690.
Monday Night Invitational – BRANDON WACHOB 229-289-734, Anthony Card 225-658, Stephen Harvey 233-225-655, Kayla Card 214-201, Rodrick Baird 246-233-696, Scott Grinnell 226-634.
Mixed Nuts – BRANDON WACHOB 277-722, Ricky Kanline 244-678, Cindy Carlson 213.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 255-672, Darren Hargett 239-632, Trevor Seher 233-618, Jason Ordos 233-629.
Talon Men – Don Andrews 224-608.
Swingers – Traci Lippert 211.
Ebonite – Cliff Seibel 606.
Senior Mixed – Albert Griggs 230-589, Jake Perrine 212-563, Michael Chance 208, Jim Hickernell 191, Roger Beck 189, Jim Lostetter 184, Sheree Griggs 193-508, Debra Yelenich 170-451, Betty Longo 167-479, Betty Hollabaugh 160, Mary Lou Lenhardt 158, Judy Bowman 157, Madeline Mangino 156, Kathy Barton 154, Joyce Graham 153.
Senior Men – John Gaunt 235-628, Ken Mudger 246-612, Larry Hart 230-593, Ralph Mowris 225-577, Bill Schutz 564, Michael Chance 217-563, Clark Hoffman 200-551, Jake Perrine 200-544.