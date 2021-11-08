HERSHEY — Saegertown senior Paige Fuller will go down in school history as the first girl to medal at the PIAA Cross Country championship.
Fuller finished in 21st place at the Class 1A state championship meet on Saturday. She completed the course at the Hershey Entertainment Complex in 20 minutes, 45 seconds.
"She told me at the start line, 'I'm not nervous, I'm just excited. I feel good.' When she said that, I expected her to have a good performance," Saegertown head coach Bill Hetrick said. "Going into the day we expected her to finish around 40th. If she managed to have a good day she had an outside shot at a medal. She stepped up and absolutely lit it up."
It was Fuller's third time at the state meet. In 2019 she placed 70th and in 2018 she finished 67th.
"It was the last race of her career and she ran a PR. She did everything right today," Hetrick said. "We've had some great runners at Saegertown, but for her to qualify for states three times and medal once, she really set the bar."
In the Class 1A boys meet, five runners represented Crawford County at Hershey.
Hunter Spaid, a senior from Cambridge Springs, paced the quintet with a 27th place finish (17:46). Teammate Corbin Lehner placed 100th (18:39).
A duo from Cochranton placed inside the top-40. Kyler Woolstrum finished 30th (17:52) and Chase Miller crossed the line in 38th (18:08).
Sam Hetrick, a junior from Saegertown, placed 110th (18:45).
In the Class 2A boys race, Conneaut placed 15th as a team (381) in the program's first trip to the state meet.
The Eagles were led by six seniors. Simeon Hunter led the team with a 54th place finish (18:15). Jordan Kullen finished in 71st (18:30) and Dylan Fletcher was 77th (18:35). Nathaniel Turner was 84th (18:47), Evan Alsdorf 99th (19:15) and Zach Wheeler 106th (19:21)
Sophomore Daniel Hunter finished 130th (21:13).
Meadville sophomore Max Dillaman placed 72nd (17:49) in his second trip to the state championship meet.