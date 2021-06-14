UNIVERSITY PARK — The Meadville volleyball team's run to a second-straight state championship ended in the finals Saturday.
The Bulldogs returned to home as the PIAA Class 2A runner-up after falling to Lower Dauphin 3-1 (27-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21) at Penn State University's Rec Hall.
The 'Dogs held a 24-21 lead in the first game. After several errors and well-timed Lower Dauphin spikes, the Falcons stole the first set.
It wasn't the ending Meadville (20-1) wanted. In 2019, the team won the program's first state title in 55 years and had aspirations of repeating as champions. Despite the result, head coach Nick Bancroft and the Bulldogs are proud of their accomplishments.
"I think we're all very fortunate to be here. It's unfortunate it turned out the way it did because we came in here expecting to win another championship," senior Charlie Waid said. "Nevertheless, we can't take this for granted. I don't know how many times Meadville has been to a state championship but it's not many. The fact most of us have been apart of two is pretty cool. Despite the loss, its still a blessing to be here."
Bancroft echoed Waid's sentiments.
"It's awesome and a great accomplishment to be here again. We preached on the way down here to enjoy this moment because it's a tough place to get to," Bancroft said. "It's a tough loss, but we cant take for granted getting to the state finals."
Meadville had a slow start to the match as they uncharacteristically went down 2-0 to Lower Dauphin (21-2).
"We came out slow and personally I wasn't finding my rhythm. It was one of those games where it wasn't clicking right away and they're a great defensive team," Waid said. "They were digging a lot of balls I was hitting which made it challenging not just for me, but for all of us. It took a while to get into rhythm and then it was too late at that point."
In the first set, the teams traded points before Meadville went on a run to take a 24-21 lead. The Falcons stormed back and won the first set.
"That first set we let slip away and game one was a big part of the outcome of the match," Bancroft said. "We had some errors at inopportune times."
Lower Dauphin used the momentum from the first set to take the second game 25-18. With the game tied at 11, the Falcons went on a 14-7 run to close out the set.
Senior outside hitter Kaden Kirchhoefer proved to be a thorn in the 'Dogs side in the first two sets. He finished with 21 kills in the match.
"We were trying to stay away from him. Wherever he was going we were calling him out and trying to get our hands in the right spot to get a block," Caden Mealy said. "We dug ourselves in a hole in the beginning and we tried to get out, but it built too much and we couldn't."
Facing elimination in the third set, Meadville attempted to right the ship. They gained a 11-5 lead and stayed aggressive on the attack.
A Falcon service error gave the 'Dogs a 25-17 set three win.
"What changed was the emotion," Mealy said. "After the second game, coach hyped us up. We came together and went out there and tried our best because we knew this is it."
In the fourth set, Meadville battled the whole way. The teams were tied at 20-all before Lower Dauphin closed out the game.
"In the third set I said, 'We have to get the emotion back.' We had a little letdown, but in the fourth set I said, 'We gotta reset and show out,'" Lower Dauphin coach David Machamer said.
Three straight monster Falcon slams proved to be the end of Meadville's season.
"They were playing some great volleyball. We made several mistakes that we wouldn't normally make," Waid said. "I don't know if it was the nerves or what it was, but it just wasn't our best game. Unfortunately that came in the last game of the season, but those things happen."
Waid finished the match with 10 kills. Jackson Decker led the game with 23 kills and Julian Jones added 14. Mealy dished 46 assists.
Defensively, Decker led the team with 15 digs. Jones and Bryce Smith each had nine. Cameron Schleicher and Braden Bosco had five and four blocks, respectively.
"It's not what we wanted in the end, but I wouldn't trade any of these guys for anyone else," Bancroft said. "We were able to get here again because of how hard they work."