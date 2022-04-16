Henry Litwin, 24, was overlooked coming out of Conneaut Area Senior High School in 2016.
Once a walk-on at Slippery Rock, the Linesville native is an NFL prospect for the upcoming draft as a 5-foot-11-inch 195 pound wide receiver.
His journey required sacrifices from himself and his family, and it’s a journey he reflects on everyday.
“When I lay down in bed all the thoughts and memories come back and it’s pretty cool to think about how far I’ve come from a small town to even be in the discussion of the NFL,” Litwin said. “Nothing is guaranteed and maybe I don’t get an opportunity, but just the fact I was on these boards and I’ve met with 30 NFL teams, that’s something that nobody can take away from me and it’s pretty special.”
Just a kid from Linesville
Litwin played football, basketball and baseball growing up, but football was always No. 1. He fell in love with the game watching his older brother, Walter Jr., play at Linesville High School and knew he wanted to be a football player one day.
As a freshman, Litwin was in the first class of students to play at Conneaut Area Senior High School as Linesville, Conneaut Lake and Conneaut Valley combined in 2012. His career as an Eagle didn’t start with a bang.
Litwin tore his hamstring during his freshman season and then tore his other hamstring before his sophomore season started.
“It never slowed him down. He still did what he could, but you could really see his dedication,” former Conneaut head coach Pat Gould said. “I used to pick him up some mornings before school during basketball season and the summers so he could get workouts in to try and get stronger. I’ve always seen the dedication from him. He’s a very driven young man.”
It wasn’t until Litwin’s junior season that he started to excel on the gridiron. That season culminated with a 14-7 upset of a heavily favored Cathedral Prep team in the District 10 Championship game. Litwin caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Hunter Merritt with less than ten seconds in the game.
“I think it was the first time to show the community and the surrounding area that we had some good talent there in Linesville. Beating Cathedral Prep I think opened a lot of eyes,” Litwin said. “It really got me excited too because that’s when I was like okay everyone was afraid of this Cathedral Prep team and we were able to beat them against all the odds. It got me excited to compete at a higher level.”
It wouldn’t be the first time Litwin beat the odds.
Choosing Slippery Rock
Following his junior year of high school, Litwin began attending football camps and committing to a college football career. He didn’t generate much interest besides some Division III and Division II schools.
Coming out of CASH, Litwin was a star football player and basketball player, but he was still not a priority on the recruiting trails.
“I feel like District 10 can get forgotten. A school like Cathedral Prep, that’s a school that stands out in our area and the whole state respects them, but there’s a lot of good talent in the area even if you don’t go to that school,” Litwin said. “For them to overlook me because of the small town that I’m from, I did take that personally. I wanted to prove to everybody that it doesn’t matter where you come from.”
Despite not generating the type of buzz he wanted, Litwin was on a mission to prove he could compete at the collegiate level. When he finally got the chance to visit Slippery Rock, he fell in love with it.
That doesn’t mean Slippery Rock felt the same love for Litwin. In Litwin’s first meeting with Slippery Rock head coach Shawn Lutz, Litwin was told there wasn’t any money to offer.
“I knew I wasn’t necessarily their highest priority as a recruit, but I knew I could play at that level and I really loved Slippery Rock,” Litwin said. “I went back and told him if you just give me a roster spot and let me earn a scholarship I will come play for you. He held his promise.”
Litwin had scholarship offers from other schools at the same level, so why choose a walk-on opportunity instead? For Litwin, it was all about the competition The Rock offered and the goals of the program.
Slippery Rock had aspirations of a national championship, while other PSAC schools had goals of wining the conference, he said.
“It’s a school loaded with Division I talent. Whether it’s transfers from Penn State, Pitt or Ohio State — I wanted to compete with those guys everyday because that’s how you get so much better,” Litwin said. “I wanted to compete against those guys.”
From walk-on to All-American
Litwin began his career at The Rock by redshirting as a freshman. He took advantage of the roster spot Lutz offered and performed well on scout team against Slippery Rock’s nationally-ranked defense.
Unfortunately, he tore his shoulder labrum at the end of his freshman season.
“I was devastated because I would need surgery and would miss a season. I didn’t want my family to sacrifice anymore and pay for my schooling so to not earn a scholarship, I was scared. But coach Lutz called me and said ‘don’t worry about it, we saw what you can do. We’re gonna put you on scholarship.’”
In his first season on scholarship Litwin played mostly special teams and racked up eight tackles. As a sophomore, he caught 51 passes for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named a PSAC Football Champion Scholar and voted to the CoSIDA academic all-district team.
As a junior, he rewrote the record books at Slippery Rock. He caught 103 passes for 1,509 yards and 21 touchdowns. He set program single-season records for receiving yards, receptions, receiving touchdowns and total points scored. He ranked second in the nation in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was named to the CoSIDA all-district team again and second-team All-American from the Associated Press.
All of the accolades resulted in a lot of individual attention on Litwin.
“I was so focused on wining games with my team I was never thinking about individual accolades. I know some people love keeping track of it, but I really just wanted to win a national championship so bad and I was willing to do whatever I could to help the team,” Litwin said. “I was getting a lot of attention and there were times where it was redundant. “Looking back on it, I think it was good for me to get that attention and it built that confidence and was proof I made it.”
Litwin’s senior season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs in November. He caught 67 passes for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns to close his career at The Rock.
He was named a national finalist for the Campbell Trophy, known as the Academic Heisman, was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy and was the first student-athlete from Slippery Rock to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American of the year.
Off the field, Litwin earned a bachelors degree in safety management in 2020 and is working toward an MBA.
“When it comes to competing on the football field it doesn’t stop there. It always rolls over into the classroom,” Litwin said. “I want to be the best I can be and thats how I was raised and how my coaches have taught me.”
Preparing for the NFL
The NFL and life after college came calling Litwin before the conclusion of his collegiate career. Following his junior season different agents reached out to Litwin — an aspect he isn’t overly fond of.
“It’s hard to put your trust into people and it’s something completely new to you. You go from playing football because you love it to it could be a career and these people are trying to sell themselves to you. It was cool to see people wanted you, but it got to be a little much. Getting an agent was the first step, then the scouts started to roll in.”
Throughout his senior year, 30 of the 32 NFL teams sent scouts to meet with Litwin at practice.
“It seemed like everyday or every other day there was a scout there. They mostly wanted to know about your personal life to see what type of person you are,” Litwin said. “That was really cool the first couple times then you get so exhausted because you’re going as hard as you can to prove to the scouts you belong.”
Soon after his last collegiate snap, Litwin was preparing for his pro day workout. A pro day is a way for scouts and talent evaluators to see players perform a handful of drills.
Litwin prepared for the draft with Terry Grosetti at a training facility near Pittsburgh in an eight-week program. He moved to the area with his girlfriend Alyssa and her family (Steve Negri, Veronica Negri and Brandon Negri) in preparation for the draft.
When it came time for his pro day, Litwin did his drills at Temple University’s pro day on March 23.
The program did the Linesville native good. He tested with 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 34.5 inch vertical, a 4.02-4.07 second 20-yard shuttle and a 6.75-6.8 second L drill. Compared to other wide receivers at the NFL Combine, his shuttle would have been the best and his L drill third-best.
“I was really happy. I tested well in everything I did. I actually started training a week late. Normally the program is eight weeks, I got seven weeks in,” Litwin said. “It’s still enough to perform well, but I think if I would have got a little extra time I could have done bit better.”
The NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 28 with the first round. Rounds two and three are April 29 and rounds four through seven are April 30.
Litwin would be the first player from Gould’s 17-year coaching career at Conneaut Area Senior High School and Linesville High School to make it to the NFL.
“It’s so exciting. He’s the first one to even really be looked at,” Gould said. “He’s always humble, never arrogant. Even as a walk-on at Slippery Rock, he knew he had the ability. I think his work ethic will get even better if he goes somewhere good that will show him what to do.”
Litwin plans on coming home for the draft to spend time with his family – Walter (father), Terry (mother), Walter Jr., and sisters Misti, Tonya, Ashleigh and Kimmy.
“The chances of getting drafted are slim — very slim — especially coming from a smaller school,” Litwin said. “It’s not necessarily a high priority for teams to draft from Division II. I’m probably looking at a high priority free agent so I’m looking at a call after the draft if I do get my opportunity.”
With or without an opportunity to compete at football’s highest level, Litwin is immensely grateful for the sacrifices his family made growing up.
“I want people to know how much my family has helped me during this process,” Litwin said. “My parents made it a priority to get me to practices and games and stuff. At the time it had to be exhausting for my parents, but they did it because I loved it.”