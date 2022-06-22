TITUSVILLE — French Creek Valley beat Titusville 8-2 on Monday in legion baseball action.
FCV led 1-0 till the sixth when the team went up 4-2. Titusville answered with two runs of their own before FCV rattled off four runs in the top of the seventh.
Henry Shaffer went 3-5 and had three of the team's 13 hits. Brett Kania, Brock Cunningham and Jaden Grubbs each had multiple hits. Cunningham had a home run in the seventh inning.
Dawson Thomas got the win on the mound. Thomas struck out either batters in six innings of work and allowed four hits.
French Creek Valley is 6-0 on the season. The team will host Meadville ONE on Thursday at the Saegertown American Legion baseball field.
FRENCH CREEK VALLEY (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kania 5-1-2-1, B. Cunningham 3-3-2-3, Shaffer 5-1-3-2, Grubbs 5-0-2-1, Thomas 4-0-1-0, Mihoci 2-0-0-0, Held 2-2-1-0, Klink 1-0-1-0, White 4-1-1-0, Herr 0-0-0-0. Totals 33-8-13-7.
TITUSVILLE (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Titus 2-0-0-0, Forest 3-0-0-0, McFarland 3-0-1-2, Knapp 1-0-0-0, Blakseke 2-1-1-0, Baker 3-1-1-0, Abrams 3-0-1-0, Durstine 3-0-0-0, Burleigh 2-0-0-0, Neely 3-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-4-2.
French Creek Valley 001 003 4 — 8 13 1
Titusville 000 002 0 — 2 4 3
BATTING
2B: FCV — B. Cunningham, Kania, Shaffer; T — Baker.
HR: FCV — B. Cunningham.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) FCV — Thomas WP 6.1-4-2-2-8-1, Grubbs 0.2-0-0-0-1-0; T — Durstine LP 3-8-7-6-1-2, Baker 4-5-1-1-6-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.