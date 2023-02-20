Don’t give up.
That’s good advice from Maplewood High School’s wrestling coach Chris Andrews.
“I’ve always told my guys never give up; wrestle all the way through because you’re never out of a match,” Andrews said.
That advice paid off Saturday for Andrew “AJ” Proper, who was wrestling Conneaut’s Mitchell Blood in the 145-pound consolation round at the District 10, Section 2 Class 2A tournament at Sharon High School.
Blood was winning the match 13-12 with Proper on the bottom. Proper said he didn’t have a lot of stamina at that point but was trying to work some moves he learned in practice to get out from underneath Blood’s hold.
“I was thinking about getting one (point for an escape), and I knew I could do it,” Proper said. “I trusted myself. I have great coaches that do everything for me.”
It paid off for Proper. Not only did he get out from the bottom, he ended up pinning Blood in 4 minutes, 42 seconds. Proper took fourth place and earned a trip to the District 10 Class 2A championships this Friday and Saturday.
Blood finished seventh, and with the top seven finishers from sections advancing to districts, he qualified as well.
The five local schools came home with four section titles, four second-places, three third-places, four fourth-places, three-fifth places, five sixth-places and five seventh-places.
Saegertown topped the local schools by sending eight to districts, including Carter Beck, a sophomore who won his second section title, and Porter Brooks, also a section champ. Brooks finished sixth last year.
Conneaut and Cambridge Springs both qualified six wrestlers, and Cochranton is sending three. Maplewood is sending five to districts.
Saegertown’s Beck won the title at 114 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geibel.
Brooks, a junior, won the title at 215 pounds with a 4-1 decision over Conneaut’s Drew Dygert.
Other Panthers who qualified for districts are Travis Huya (third at 121), Aaron Shartle (fourth at 189), Greg Kiser (fifth at 145), Logan Corner (fifth at 285), Carter Stewart (sixth at 152) and Gabriel Jordan (seventh at 172).
Saegertown coach Jim Mulligan said the weekend “was about as best a tournament the Panthers could ask for.”
“We have six sophomores and two juniors going to districts,” Mulligan said. “We have a bunch of young kids. We’re excited about the future.”
Cambridge Springs’ Gunnar Gage turned 18 years old on Saturday. Although he spent the day on the wrestling mats, the work paid off. Gage, a senior, celebrated his birthday with a section championship at 145 pounds, winning a 10-5 decision over Grove City’s Cody Hamilton for the gold medal.
Also for Cambridge, Brody Beck placed second at 133 pounds. Beck, a junior, met Reynolds’ Chase Bell in the finals. Bell won by a 7-2 decision.
Other Blue Devils headed to districts are Preston Gorton (fifth at 137), Rowan Feikles (sixth at 107), James Sherman (sixth at 160) and Will Marceau (seventh at 121).
“We have six moving on, so I’ll take it,” Cambridge Springs coach Dalton Lester said. “Every weekend I get to spend with these kids is good. I enjoy being around them.
“This was a big win for Gunnar. Brody’s was a tough one, but we’ll have to adjust some things and come back next week. It was a solid tournament. The kids showed a lot of heart. Now we’ll get back to work.”
The Conneaut Eagles had a section champ in junior Hunter Gould. At 127 pounds, Gould won an 11-1 major decision over Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger for his third section title.
Senior Collin Hearn, a two-time section champ, lost an 8-5 decision to Grove City’s Hunter Hohman at 160 pounds.
Dygert also took second place for the Eagles when the freshman lost to Saegertown’s Brooks in the 215-pound final.
Also moving on for Conneaut are Isaiah Gilchrist (sixth at 285), Daylee Watson (seventh at 107) and Blood (seventh at 145).
Eagles coach Kevin Welsh said they had an excellent tournament, and yet there are still areas in which they can improve. He thinks they’ll have a better weekend at districts.
“The wrestlers have shown signs of ability throughout the year in various spots, and now they’re starting to put it altogether, which couldn’t come at a better time,” Welsh said. “They’re young, so I’m extremely proud of how they’re handling themselves in this situation.”
Maplewood is taking five to districts. In addition to Proper, junior Chase Blake qualified with a third-place finish at 127 pounds. Cadyn Shetler (fourth at 114), Dakota Crum (sixth at 139) and Mike Wickstrom (seventh at 133) also made the cut.
The Cochranton Cardinals qualified three for the District 10 tourney, with Kyle Lantz leading the way. Lantz, a senior, took second place at 107 pounds. He lost to Reynolds’ Angelo Lomonte by a 6-3 decision.
“I feel pretty good. I still love wrestling” Lantz said after the match. “I’m going to try to get ready to beat him next week. I’ve been wrestling for 14 years, so I’ve learned about losing.”
Cochranton head coach John Svirbly said Lantz needs some matches like that to slow him down and clean up his little mistakes.
“We don’t want to be perfect this weekend. We want to keep getting better,” Svirbly said. “The ones who made it through have to have a good practice; they have to clean up their mistakes and get better every day.”
Not qualifying for districts and ending their season were Saegertown’s Nick Craig (127) and Garrick Jordan (160); Cambridge Springs’ Dakota Newell (114), Brandon Hoover (127) and Tyler Shepard (189); Conneaut’s Lane Arnett (139), Logan Groover (152), Xzavior Harper (172) and Nathaniel Graybill (189); Maplewood’s Zayne Smith (172) and Koby Willison (285); and Cochranton’s Cameron Boozer (114), Ben Field (127), Noah McMaster (215) and Parker Haun (285).
The Class 2A district tournament gets underway Friday at 5 p.m. at Sharon High School and resumes Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
