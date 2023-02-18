SHARON — Four wrestlers from both Conneaut and Saegertown are in the championship bracket entering the second and final day of the District 10 Class 2A Section 2 tournament at Sharon High School.
Representing Conneaut in the semifinals will be Hunter Gould (127), Collin Hearn (160), Drew Dygert (215) and Isaiah Gilchrist (285). Gould and Hearn are both two-time section champions while Dygert and Gilchrist aim for their first title. Gould is ranked No. 5 in his weight class by the latest poll from Flowrestling while Hearn is ranked No. 6.
Saegertown’s Carter Beck (114), Travis Huya (121), Greg Kiser (145) and Porter Brooks are in today’s semifinal round. Beck is a returning section champion. Ranked No. 7 in the state, the sophomore looks to bring home another title.
Cochranton has three, Cambridge Springs two and Maplewood one wrestler in the championship bracket today. Representing the Cardinals will be Kyle Lantz (107), Blake Foulk (133) and Cash Morrell (139). Lantz won a section title in 2020 when the senior was at Conneaut.
Cambridge’s Brody Beck (133) and Gunnar Gage (145) are in the semis. Gage, a senior, has placed second at sections three years in a row. Beck, a junior, won as a freshman.
Maplewood’s representative in the semifinals is Chase Blake (127). Blake, placed second at sections last season.
In the consolation bracket, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood have seven wrestlers, Conneaut six, Saegertown five and Cochranton four.
The action resumes at 9:15 a.m. today for the consolation bracket. The third, fifth and seventh place matches begin at 3:30 p.m.
The top seven finishers in each bracket will move on to next weeks District 10 Class 2A tournament at Sharon.
