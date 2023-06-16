Cody Schwab

Meadville’s Cody Schwab is seen during a home game against Conneaut in May.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

Four Meadville Bulldogs were selected to the District 10 second-team all-region team that was released on Thursday. 

Seniors Cody Schwab, Ben Hilson and Matt Skornick were selected. Schwab as as attacker, Hilson as a midfielder and Skornick as a long-stick midfield. 

Junior Logan Shaw made the team as a midfielder. 

Meadville finished its season as the District 10 runner-up. The Bulldogs lost to Cathedral Prep 13-4 in the D-10 title game.

Boys lacrosse

Region 1 first team

Attack: Owen Callaghan, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Attack: Evan Grimm, Fairview, jr.

Attack: Donny Deblasio, Hickory, jr.

Midfield: Will McBrier, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Midfield: Logan Watts, Fairview, so.

Midfield: Jared Gennuso, Fairview, sr.

Defense: Andrew Timon, Cathedral Prep, so.

Defense: Ethan Cunningham, Cathedral Prep, so.

Defense: Izak Slupski, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Goalie: Tommy Vanderlip, McDowell, sr.

Long-stick midfield: Ethan Klan, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Faceoff specialist: Gio Pagan, McDowell, sr.

Region 1 second team

Attack: Charles McBrier, Cathedral Prep, so.

Attack: Jacob Emery, Cathedral Prep, sr.

Attack: Cody Schwab, Meadville, sr.

Midfield: Logan Shaw, Meadville, jr.

Midfield: Ben Hilson, Meadville, sr.

Midfield: Jamie Yurkewicz, McDowell, so.

Defense: Colin Dennis, Fairview, jr.

Defense: Chris Kessler, Fairview, sr.

Defense: Dane Golden, Fairview, sr.

Goalie: Tanner Ball, Cathedral Prep, jr.

Long-stick midfield: Matt Skornick, Meadville, sr.

Faceoff specialist: Jake Stalitz, Fairview, sr.

