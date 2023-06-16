Four Meadville Bulldogs were selected to the District 10 second-team all-region team that was released on Thursday.
Seniors Cody Schwab, Ben Hilson and Matt Skornick were selected. Schwab as as attacker, Hilson as a midfielder and Skornick as a long-stick midfield.
Junior Logan Shaw made the team as a midfielder.
Meadville finished its season as the District 10 runner-up. The Bulldogs lost to Cathedral Prep 13-4 in the D-10 title game.
Boys lacrosse
Region 1 first team
Attack: Owen Callaghan, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Attack: Evan Grimm, Fairview, jr.
Attack: Donny Deblasio, Hickory, jr.
Midfield: Will McBrier, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Midfield: Logan Watts, Fairview, so.
Midfield: Jared Gennuso, Fairview, sr.
Defense: Andrew Timon, Cathedral Prep, so.
Defense: Ethan Cunningham, Cathedral Prep, so.
Defense: Izak Slupski, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Goalie: Tommy Vanderlip, McDowell, sr.
Long-stick midfield: Ethan Klan, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Faceoff specialist: Gio Pagan, McDowell, sr.
Region 1 second team
Attack: Charles McBrier, Cathedral Prep, so.
Attack: Jacob Emery, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Attack: Cody Schwab, Meadville, sr.
Midfield: Logan Shaw, Meadville, jr.
Midfield: Ben Hilson, Meadville, sr.
Midfield: Jamie Yurkewicz, McDowell, so.
Defense: Colin Dennis, Fairview, jr.
Defense: Chris Kessler, Fairview, sr.
Defense: Dane Golden, Fairview, sr.
Goalie: Tanner Ball, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Long-stick midfield: Matt Skornick, Meadville, sr.
Faceoff specialist: Jake Stalitz, Fairview, sr.
