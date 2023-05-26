Eve Beuchat, a 2022 Maplewood graduate and three-sport standout, will experience the NCAA Division II Softball Championships this week.
Beuchat is a reserve catcher for the East Stroudsburg Warriors. The Warriors (43-17) are the No. 6 seed and played No. 3 seed North Georgia in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday. The Warriors lost 6-2.
East Stroudsburg will play Nova Southeastern in the consolation bracket today at 1:30 p.m.
It is East Stroudsburg’s first appearance in the double elimination NCCA tournament.
