Cochranton girls volleyball and Marci Malliard are synonymous with each other.
Malliard, the long-time Lady Cardinals head coach, will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Her induction will take place at a banquet on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Toftreees Golf Resort in State College. Contact Contact Daryl Wessner (570) 764-4965 for a reservation, which is required to attend.
Malliard will be joined in her induction class by Shari Campbell, a long-time coach of Clarion High School; Danny Cruse, a player, coach, official and league organzier; and Jim Hopton, a senior tour player and multi-year national champion.
“It is a very humbling honor. No one coaches to be recognized, we do it because we love the sport and the kids,” Malliard said. “I have been very fortunate all these years to have the backing of a great administration, coaches that have helped to build the program from the elementary school through high school, supportive parents and hardworking players.”
Earlier this year, Malliard announced that 2022 would be her final season as head coach of Cochranton. She coached the Cardinals for 25 years and most recently earned a second-place finish in the District 10 tournament. Malliard led Cochranton to one PIAA title in 2004 and three PIAA second-place finishes in 1999, 2007 and 2013.
At Cochranton, the Cards have won 11 region/conference titles and 10 District 10 titles under Malliard’s guidance. The team won 72 straight region matches at one point from 2004-2008.
“The friendships I have made while coaching will last long after I retire. These past 35 years of my life have revolved around this sport and these student athletes. It is a very bittersweet time for me right now as I enter retirement,” Malliard said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped to make this program what is is today.”
