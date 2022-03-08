Jordan Rawls, a 2020 Allegheny College graduate and the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Gators' men's basketball program, has signed a professional basketball contract with Mount Gambier Basketball Club in Mount Gambier, Australia.
Rawls has only been in Australia for a little more than two weeks working out, and has had two tryouts in two different leagues. The 6-5 import was offered spots by both clubs he tried out for and decided to sign with Mount Gambier of the NBL1 league, which is similar to the NBA G League in the United States. Mount Gambier has a long tradition of excellence and plays in one of the best basketball towns in all of Australia.
"Jordan was a great fit for us and an extremely hard worker and he did everything we asked without any issues," said longtime Mount Gambier coach Richard Hill. "We're extremely happy to have him join our club."
After completing four years in a Gator uniform, Rawls became the program's all-time leading scorer on February 15, 2020, cementing his spot at the top with 1,763 points. He finished second all-time in rebounds, grabbing 773, and field goal attempts/made, putting up 1,291 shots and making 643 of them. Rawls ranks fourth all-time with 83 blocked shots as well as free-throws made, connecting on 323 attempts. He tied for seventh place in three-pointers made, draining 154 shots from beyond-the-arc and owns sole possession of seventh place in free throw attempts (402) and free throw percentage (80.3). Rawls' 416 three-point shot attempts slotted him into the ninth spot.
In 101 total games, he started 100, scoring in double digits 85 times, 40 of which were during the last 41 games of his career. He also finished with 24 double-doubles.
"Jordan was one of the hardest workers and most humble players I have coached," said Allegheny seventh-year head coach Bob Simmons. "He put the time in on the court and was a role model on campus. His goal was to get an Allegheny College degree and play professional basketball; while his path was not easy, he stayed the course and it worked out for him. I am extremely proud of him and very happy for him."