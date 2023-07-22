Recent Allegheny College graduate and one of the all-time Gator greats, Caden Hinckley, will continue his basketball career at the professional level.
Hinckley is headed to southern Italy to play for A.S.D. Canusium Basket, a Serie C club under the umbrella of Federazione Italiana Pallacanestro (FIP), also known as the Italian Basketball Federation. Hinckley will join the team under newly-hired head coach Gianpio Ciociola.
In 2022-23, A.S.D. Canusium Basket finished second in its division with an 18-4 overall record. The team finished only three games out of first place in its first season following promotion to Serie C. Hinckley joins a roster that did not feature any American-born players last season.
“I am thankful to Allegheny College for my education and the lifelong friendships I made during my time there,” Hinckley said. “I am very lucky to have been teammates with such a great group of guys who are my closest friends. I learned a lot thanks to my professors and coaches.”
“I am extremely happy for Caden to have the opportunity to continue playing at the professional level in Italy,” said Allegheny head coach Bob Simmons. “He worked hard and was a great teammate, leader, and role model. He was a blessing to coach and be around these past four years. I look forward to watching him continue to grow as a person and player.”
Hinckley ended his collegiate career as one of the top big men in program history. This winter, the 6-foot 8-inch forward was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Defensive Player of the Year and an All-PAC First-Teamer, in addition to earning Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Player of the Year and All-ECAC First Team accolades. While leading Allegheny to the 2022-23 PAC championship game, Hinckley averaged 16.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, the second consecutive season in which he averaged a double-double. He ranked fifth in Division III in double-doubles (19), eighth in blocks (80), and ninth in rebounds (330) as a senior.
The Boise, Idaho, native graduated with program records for blocks in a game (9), season (80), and career (158), while becoming the first Gator to surpass 300 rebounds in a single season. Hinckley ranks second all-time in Allegheny history with 833 career rebounds, fourth in field-goal percentage (.543), and 10th with 1,275 career points.
