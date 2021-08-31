VENANGO – The Union City boys golf team beat five teams to win a Region 3 mega match hosted by Saegertown at Venango Valley Golf Course on Monday.
In addition to Union City, teams competed from Saegertown, Conneaut, Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Seneca.
Union City had a low team score of 309, followed by Saegertown with 319. Conneaut placed third with 328, Seneca was fourth with 370, Cambridge Springs was fifth with 381 and Maplewood was sixth with 455.
Teams record the four lowest scores of five golfers.
Saegertown coach Brian Hanley said the Panthers had a player out last week, but on Monday fielded a full team.
Hanley was hoping they could beat Union City, especially since the match was played on Saegertown’s home course.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult task to catch Union City,” Hanley said. “But I was pleased with the outcome.”
Hanley said his No. 2 golfer from last year, Max Fuller, was lost to graduation and Union City, the 2020 Region 3 champs, has its entire team back this year.
Hanley said senior Dylan Flinchbaugh’s score of 69 was the best he has recorded in a mega match.
“He is tough mentally and just a good player,” Hanley said about Flinchbaugh.
Hanley was also happy that Joe Grundy scored 79.
“This is the first time –– I believe in his life –– he has shot below 80,” Hanley said. “It was nice to see him do it today.”
Hanley said Flinchbaugh and Joe and Jon Grundy are doing a good job filling in for Fuller and Wyatt Ewing, another senior lost to graduation.
SCORES
At Venango Valley (Par 71)
Union City (309) – Cole DeSimone, 70; Josh James, 74; Tyler Parkhurst, 76, Matt Yaple, 89.
Saegertown (319) – Dylan Flinchbaugh 69; Joe Grundy, 79; Collin Jones, 84; Jon Grundy, 87.
Conneaut (328) – Cooper Baum, 78; Jake Welcheck, 80; Kole Flint, 83; Ryan Richardson, 87.
Seneca (370) – Vinny Rupp, 88; Ben Runser, 91; Joe Petrarca, 92; Jacob Bendig, 99.
Cambridge Springs (381) – Brody Campbell, 85; Brock Cunningham, 88; Gunnar Gage, 100; Josh Reisenauer, 108.
Maplewood (455) – Abigail Crago, 108; Matt Bernoski, 113; Lucas Groger, 116; Avery Polatis, 118.