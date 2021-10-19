YORK — Saegertown senior Dylan Flinchbaugh recorded an 82 at the PIAA Class 2A Golf Tournament on Monday.
His score put him in a six-way tie for 29th. The tournament was held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The event was a one-day, 18-hole tournament.
Flinchbaugh qualified by winning the District 10 tournament on Oct. 1 and 2 at The Country Club of Meadville. He shot a 145 at the two-day, 36-hole tournament.
On Monday, Flinchbaugh had some pre-round nerves to play through.
“It was exciting to play in the tournament and the hype was there. I definitely had some nerves on the first tee, but I ended up birdying the first hole so the nerves went away after that,” Flinchbaugh said. “I just didn’t swing the club real great today and didn’t get the score I wanted.”
The senior carded two birdies, one par, three bogeys and three double-bogeys on the front nine for a 43. He was seven-over par midway through the round.
“In my opinion, the course played very difficult,” Flinchbaugh said. “Not only was it cold, but it was very windy. The course is hard in general but the wind made it a lot harder.”
On the back nine Flinchbaugh recorded five pars and four bogeys for a 39.
“Overall, I did not play very well,” Flinchbaugh said. “At the end of the day, it’s just another round and I enjoyed the experience.”
The tournament was Flinchbaugh’s first time at Heritage Hills. He was able to play a practice round on Sunday, but had never been to the state tournament before. He missed qualifying for the tournament in 2020 by losing a playoff at districts and missed advancing in 2019 by one stroke at a regional tournament.
“I am very pleased with my senior year of golf. Other than the state tournament finish, I couldn’t ask for much more,” Flinchbaugh said. “Playing well at districts and being the district champion was great. The rest of the season went well too so I can’t ask for much more.”
The Class 2A boys champion was Union City’s Josh James, who shot a 72. Fellow Union City golfer Tyler Parkhurst finished fifth with a 75. Corry’s Maxx Rimdzius finished in a tie for sixth with a 76.
There were several top-10 finishers from District 10 in the girls Class 2A tournament as well.
North East’s Lydia Swan tied for second with a 74 and her sister Anna shot a 78 to place fifth. Sasha Petrochko and McKenzie Gustas, both of Hickory, finished fourth and tied for sixth, respectively. Petrochko shot a 76 and Gustas carded an 80.