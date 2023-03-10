Girls wrestling is exploding in popularity in Pennsylvania and the Saegertown girls wrestling team is helping lead the charge.
At this weekend’s state tournament, five Panthers — Emma Spencer (106), Leah Sample (118), Kylie Stafford (124), Elora Dillinger (130) and Kacie Mook (136) — are aiming for a medal.
“Day after day they’ve came to practice and worked hard to get where they are. We as coaches just helped facilitate the practices and teach them along the way,” head coach Melissa Bartholomew said. “They apply what we teach and watching the growth is amazing. The girls set goals at the beginning of the year and they met the first goal, which was to make it to states.
“Talking with the girls yesterday, we are going to take one match at a time, but their next goal is to be one of the top eight in the state and standing somewhere on the podium with a medal around their neck.”
To qualify for the tournament, girls had to place in the top-five at a recent region qualifier. On March 5, Saegertown competed at the west qualifier at Kiski High School and finished second as a team with 121 points.
“They came to wrestle at regionals,” Bartholomew said. “All five girls came out and pinned their way through the first two rounds.”
Spencer, Stafford, Sample and Mook each battled their way into the championship match. All four girls lost their championship bout and placed second at the tournament. Dillinger placed third.
“I was really happy to have four girls in the finals at regionals,” Bartholomew said. “They wrestled so well.”
It will be the second state tournament appearance for Mook, Stafford and Dillinger. All three were in contention for a medal last season, but lost in the blood round.
“The expectation is for them to go out and continue to wrestle like they have been and give it all they got. The goal is for them to be standing on the podium,” Bartholomew said. “It was a huge accomplishment just to get to the state tournament. We told them we’ll take one match at a time.
“They want to be on that podium, it’s what they keep talking about.”
The tournament is set for Sunday at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. It is the fourth annual girls wrestling state tournament for a sport that is not yet PIAA sanctioned.
Saegertown was the 54th school in the state on to create a girls wrestling program. The PENNCREST School Board approved the team at a meeting in April and approved Bartholomew as head coach in June.
Since then, the number of school sponsored girls wrestling teams eclipsed 100, the benchmark required by the PIAA to become eligible for a vote to allow it to be a state sanctioned sport. The PIAA’s board of directors approved the first reading of the motion at a meeting in February.
It must pass three times before girls wrestling can officially become a sport. The second reading is scheduled for the board’s meeting on March 22.
“As coaches we just want to continue to give young ladies the opportunity to have another sport to participate in. We want to continue to grow girls wrestling. We are are all grateful that PENNCREST School District was willing to start the program,” Bartholomew said. “The hope is to continue to grow the program. I hope that we will be at the Giant Center next year alongside the boys at the state tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.