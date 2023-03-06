SHARON — Five wrestlers from three area schools are headed to the PIAA Wrestling Championships March 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Wrestlers from five local schools did not produce a champion at the Northwest Region Class 2A Championships held Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School, but with the top four wrestlers advancing to states, Conneaut had two finish in second place, Cambridge Springs had one finish in second place and one in third place and Saegertown had one finish in second place.
Seventeen wrestlers from the five schools advanced to regionals from the District 10 tourney a week earlier, so several wrestlers saw their season come to an end.
Conneaut’s Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn each made it to the finals.
Wrestling at 127 pounds, Gould pinned Sharpsville’s Alex Rueberger in 3:44 in the semifinals to jump into the finals against North East’s Cyrus Hurd.
In the finals, Gould, a junior, scored a second-period escape for a 1-0 lead, but Hurd got a takedown in the third period for a 2-1 decision.
Still, Gould said he was “ready to roll and keep winning.” Last year he finished sixth at states and wants to improve on that finish.
“It was so much fun last year,” Gould said. “I’m going to let loose again this year.”
Gould said he would stick to his routine and keep doing what he’s been doing.
At 160 pounds, Hearn, a senior, was pumped up after the semifinals when he won a 3-1 decision over Corry’s Mason Savitz to make it to the finals.
He was excited about the chance to compete at states.
“Any opportunity to wrestle is exciting,” said Hearn, who placed second at regionals a year ago. “I’ve definitely improved a lot. I really enjoy it.”
In the finals, Hearn met Grove City’s Hunter Hohman, who won a 7-1 decision.
Hearn said he was going to stick to his routine before heading to states.
“The routine I’ve been using is working well,” Hearn said. “I think it will continue to work well.”
Also, for the Conneaut Eagles, Drew Dygert (215) lost in the consolation round to end his freshman season at 20-17.
Cambridge Springs’ Gunnar Gage made it to the finals at 145 pounds.
Gage beat Curwensville’s Nik Fegert by a 13-3 major decision to make it to the finals, where he met Grove City’s Cody Hamilton. Hamilton won a 6-2 decision, but Gage qualified for states in second place.
He had qualified for states last year, but did not finish in the top eight.
“I feel good, like I can do a lot better at states than last year,” Gage said. “My goal is to place at states this year.”
Also, for Cambridge, Brody Beck (133) earned a trip to Hershey with a third-place finish at regionals. In the consolation round, Beck wrestled Cranberry’s Conner Rezkowski for third or fourth place. Beck came out on top with a 7-4 decision.
At 139 pounds, the Blue Devils’ Preston Gorton did not advance to states. The junior finishes his season at 23-18.
Saegertown’s Carter Beck also earned the right to compete at Hershey, where he finished sixth last year. Beck, wrestling at 114 pounds, took second place at regionals.
Beck beat St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel 2-1 in the semis to advance to the final match. In the finals, Beck met Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, who used a first-period takedown and a second-period escape for a 3-0 win.
Saegertown assistant coach Doug Luikart said Beck has had a good season so far, but there are still things he needs to improve upon.
“We’re really proud of him. He’s improving at every practice,” Luikart said. “We’re working on a few technicalities and hopefully, we’ll do well at states. We’d like to see him place a little higher this year.”
Beck, a sophomore, was a section and district champ this year.
Ending their season at regionals for the Panthers were Travis Huya (121), who finishes at 20-18; Greg Kiser (145), who finishes at 21-18; Gabriel Jordan (172), who finishes at 17-19; Porter Brooks (215), who finishes at 29-12; and Logan Corner (285), who finishes at 24-15.
Cochranton took three wrestlers to regionals, but no one made it out. Ending their season are Cardinals Kyle Lantz (107, 29-12). Blake Foulk (133, 27-18) and Cash Morrell, (139, 33-13), who finished in sixth place.
Maplewood took two wrestlers to regionals, but neither one made it into the top four. Ending their season are Tigers Cadyn Shelter (114, 15-16) and Chase Blake (127, 26-17).
Wrestling at the PIAA championships gets underway Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. The finals and third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches for AA begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The top eight finishers at the PIAA Championships earn a place on the podium.
