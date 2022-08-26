First-year head coach Sarah Watson has her work cut out for her with the Saegertown Panthers boys soccer team.
Last year’s team graduated seven seniors and depleted the roster. This season, the team has 13 total players, many of which are first-year players.
“I expect this team is going to grow. Some of our players are playing soccer for the first time and have a lot to learn. I expect a lot of leadership from the returning players,” Watson said. “I expect to see improvements from individuals and from the team each practice. I also expect this team to put up a fight every game. Win or lose this team has a lot of determination.”
Watson is not a stranger to the Saegertown community. She began playing soccer in middle school for PENNCREST and helped coach elementary and middle school programs while in high school.
“In college, I completed a minor in athletic coaching before returning to PENNCREST as the Saegertown assistant coach,” Watson said. “At the end of last season, there was a lot up in the air in terms of if there would even be a season this year. This program has a lot of potential and room to grow. I’d hate to see soccer die out in this community.”
What will be the biggest influence on the Panthers’ season?
“How well the returning players are able to help and encourage those who are still learning. We have a few great players returning on offense in Brennen McWright and Lincoln Keir. They have a great feel for the game and can read the field. Nick Triola and Patrick Kope are both returning players who will have a more permanent position on the field,” Watson said. “They have both shown a lot of improvement throughout last season and even more so throughout the off season.
“We will be looking at Nick and Elliot McWright to lead a young defense and I think they will do a great job.”
With only 13 total players, there is not a lot of room for injuries or poor-conditioned athletes.
“Our biggest challenge is going to be conditioning. We have some very talented players but not many substitutes,” Watson said. “They are going to have to be able to play at a high level throughout the entire game.”
The Panthers’ season kicks off on Sept. 6 when Saegertown hosts Eisenhower for a Region 4 battle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.