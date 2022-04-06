In his first varsity game for the Cochranton baseball team, freshman Ben Field made a great first impression.
With the game deadlocked at 7 during the bottom of the tenth inning, Field delivered for the Cardinals on a walk-off RBI single to give his team an 8-7 win over their Crawford County rival Cambridge Springs on Tuesday at DuMars Field.
With the win, the Cardinals are 1-0 on the season while the Blue Devils are 0-1.
"Ben's a freshman," said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak. "He really came through there. Had in the lineup because Jack (Rynd) had to leave early to go to a prior commitment, so i had to put Ben in there and he came through for us in the clutch big time."
Field's single was the only run scored by either team during extra innings. The Cardinals were down 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, but three runs came across the plate to extend the game.
After being shutout the first three innings, the Blue Devils' bats finally came alive in the fourth inning when they scored three runs to tie the game. Catcher Brock Cunningham put the Blue Devils on the board with a two-run home run towards right field. Cunningham's home run took Cardinals pitcher Wyatt Barzak out of the game for the first time. Barzak eventually returned to the mound during the eighth inning.
The Blue Devils tacked on another three runs during the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead.
According to Cambridge Springs head coach Jordan Wheeler, Tuesday's game was the first time the team has been on a field this season. Despite that, Wheeler was satisfied with the Blue Devils' performance.
"We've haven't practiced on a field, haven't had a scrimmage, so with that being said, we played as good as I could've hoped for," Wheeler said. "Both teams were young. You could tell both teams were young."
"If we're not able to practice, we can't make a full length from third to first," Wheeler continued. "We have never practiced a cutoff in the outfield. We haven't taken a fly ball over in the gym, so it just hurts."
On offense, the Cardinals earned 17 hits on 43 at bats. Bryce McDonough led the Cardinals with four hits on six at bats with one of those being a triple in the seventh inning, which set up an RBI double from Barzak. McDonough also crossed the plate four times and stole three bases. Barzak himself went 3-5 at the plate.
Barzak went 4.2 innings between two stints on the mound while striking out 12 batters and allowing two hits, two runs and three walks.
"He did well at first and then he hit that foul ball off his knee in his first at bat and he was just too sore," Scott Barzak said. "Didn't think we'd need him again, but it turned out we did. He came back well after his knee started feeling a little better and threw well at the end."
Rynd lasted four innings on the mound while allowing four hits, five runs and five walks while striking out five batters. At the plate, Rynd went 2-3 with an RBI while stealing a pair of bases. Stephen Martinec also contributed with his bat after going 2-4 with an RBI and a walk.
Andrew Albert received the win after going 1.1 innings in relief while earning two strikeouts and walking three batters.
For the Blue Devils, Cunningham was the only player with multiple RBI's as Owen Riley and Preston Gorton each earned an RBI. Gorton also led the Blue Devils with three stolen bases. Nathan Held and Brady Jardina each stole a pair of bases as well.
Nathan Held started the game for the Blue Devils. Held lasted three innings while allowing six hits, three runs, three walks and earning three strikeouts. Riley pitched 4.1 innings in relief while permitting eight hits, four runs and striking out five batters.
"Nate did a great job," Wheeler said. "First time pitching, he did a real good job. Very pleased with his performance. He hit his pitch count that we want to keep him at, so he had to take him out. Owen Riley came in and pitched better than I ever could've hoped."
Both teams will next go on the road as Cochranton will take on another Crawford County team in Saegertown while Cambridge Springs will play Region 3 foe Union City. Both games take place today at 4 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (7)
Kania 5-0-0-0, Dubet 5-1-1-0, Cunningham 3-2-1-2, Held 5-1-1-0, Jardina 1-2-1-0, J. Rowan 2-0-0-0, Riley 3-0-0-1, J. Gorton 5-0-1-0, P. Gorton 3-1-1-1, Thayer 2-0-0-0, B. Webster 1-0-0-0. Totals 35-7-6-4.
Cochranton (8)
J. Martinec 4-0-0-0, McDonough 6-4-4-0, Barzak 5-1-3-1, Rynd 3-1-2-1, D. Hill 1-0-1-0, B. Field 1-1-1-1, Long 5-0-1-2, Foulk 4-0-1-0, S. Martinec 4-1-2-1, Sample 5-0-1-1, Albert 4-0-1-0, B. Lee 1-0-0-0. Totals 43-8-17-7.
Cambridge Springs 000 303 100 0 — 7 6 0
Cochranton 102 001 300 1 — 8 17 0
BATTING
2B: C S — Jardina; C — Barzak, Rynd.
3B: C — McDonough, S. Martinec.
HR: CS — Cunningham
PITCHING
Cambridge Springs — Held 3.0-6-3-3-3-3, Riley 4.1-8-4-4-0-5, Kania 1.2-0-0-0-2-1, Dubet LP 0.2-3-1-1-0-2; Cochranton — Barzak 4.2-2-2-2-3-12, Rynd 4.0-4-5-5-5-5, B. Field 0.0-0-0-0-2-0, Albert WP 1.1-0-0-0-3-2.
Records: Cambridge Springs 0-1; Cochranton 1-0.