SAEGERTOWN — It took all of nine innings, but French Creek Valley walked-in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to beat Meadville ONE 4-3 in a legion baseball game at Ed Acker Field on Thursday.
"It wasn't the prettiest game to win. What I liked is we held our composure. Our kids have been in big pressure situations before," French Creek Valley head coach Adam Bronson said. "I'm happy that even though they didn't have their best stuff, whether it was hitting or pitching, they found a way to win, stay composed and put pressure on the other team."
In the bottom of the ninth, FCV's Brett Kania singled to right field to give the Creekers a runner. After a Meadville error, Kania advanced to second base and then third base on a passed ball. With no outs, Meadville ONE head coach Tony Tartaglione made the decision to intentionally walk Henry Shaffer and Brock Cunningham, which loaded the bases.
"I wanted to put a force on and pull the infield up, which we did," Tartaglione said. "We got a big strikeout against Walker then all we needed was a ground ball and force at home to try and get a double play. Then we'd live to see the 10th, but ball four got us."
Ball four was called with Gavin White up to bat, which walked in the winning run for French Creek Valley.
"You have pitchers that work their butt off the entire game and they're not getting any borderline strikes," Tartaglione said. "They get frustrated and have to throw it down the middle. Even when it was down the middle in the ninth it seemed to not be down the middle."
Meadville led for most of the game. In the first inning, Gavin Beck singled and Rocco Tartaglione doubled to put two runners on. Josh Merchbaker hit an RBI-single to score the game's first run. Wyatt Barzak doubled with two outs to bring pinch runner Ang Feleppa home and give Meadville a 2-0 lead.
"I don't think Walker had his best stuff today, I think he was a little tired. He did enough to battle and keep them to three runs. We just needed a change of scenery," Bronson said. "On a good day he is a college pitcher so he should handle this type of league okay, but today I don't think he had his normal stuff to give it what he normally does so we made a change with Dawson."
Meadville added a third run in the third inning. Merchbaker drilled an RBI-single to the center field fence, which brought Tartaglione home to put Meadville up 3-0.
In the fourth inning, Bronson put Dawson Thomas on the mound. Thomas kept Meadville in check the rest of the way.
"I kept telling the kids in the fourth and fifth inning, you can't let FCV hang around because something will happen. We came out on fire. We were hitting Walker around," Tartaglione said. "Thomas came in and did a nice job, not to take anything away from him, but it felt like we put it on cruise control and in the end it got us."
French Creek Valley scored once in the third when Shaffer came home from third base on a W. Cunningham RBI-single. FCV scored again in the bottom of the sixth on a Jordan Kullen RBI-double to cut Meadville's lead to one.
In the bottom of the seventh, Torre Mosbacher scored on a passed ball from third base to tie the game. With the game-winning run on third base, Tai Hopkins struck out a FCV batter to send the game to extra innings.
In extra innings, neither team threatened to score until the bottom of the ninth when FCV walked-in the winner.
French Creek Valley finished the season 10-2 and qualified for the Region 8 tournament. The team will be the No. 1 seed.
"It's a big win. The kids have been to Region 8 a couple times. They showed the composure they needed to show to win games like this when they didn't have their best stuff," Bronson said. "Games like this will happen in Region 8, where both teams are hitting the ball okay, it's not quite their best stuff, but you need to find a way to get a guy on base and make things happen."
For Meadville, the team will play a doubleheader today against Edinboro to makeup two games that were postponed during the season. One game will be three innings and the other will be two.
"If we win one of them we'll make the Region 8 tournament, which was a goal and it's a big feat," Tartaglione said. "I'm proud of the kids. It's just not good that it ended the way it ended tonight."
MEADVILLE ONE (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-1-1-0, Tartaglione 3-1-2-0, Merchbaker 4-0-2-2, Garvey 3-0-1-0, Barzak 4-0-1-1, Miller 4-0-0-0, Hopkins 2-0-1-0, Holeva 4-0-0-0, Feleppa 3-0-0-0, Ang. Feleppa 0-1-0-0. Totals 31-3-8-3.
French Creek Valley (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 4-1-1-0, Kania 5-1-2-0, B. Cunningham 0-0-0-0, W. Cunningham 4-0-2-1, White 4-0-0-1, Grubbs 3-1-1-0, Thomas 1-0-0-0, Mihoci 4-0-0-0, Kullen 4-0-1-1, Mosbacher 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-4-7-3.
Meadville 201 000 000 — 3 8 1
French Creek Valley 001 000 101 — 4 7 0
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione 2, Barzak; FCV — Kullen.
3B: FCV — Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Merchbaker 5.1-4-2-2-4-5, Hopkins 2-1-1-0-2-1, Barzak 1-2-1-1-2-3; FCV — W. Cunningham 4-7-3-3-4-1, Thomas 5-1-0-0-4-2.
