EPHRATA – Stayin’ alive.
Rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh inning after blowing an 8-0 second-inning lead, French Creek Valley kept its must-win chances alive of winning the Pennsylvania State American Legion championship by defeating Carbondale, 11-8, on Sunday afternoon at the Ephrata baseball complex.
FCV rebounded from an 8-0 loss to North Chester on Saturday. The Creekers will play Uniontown today at 12:45 p.m. in the four-day tournament.
In the seventh inning against Carbondale, Asa Henderson led off with a single to right field and Jordan Kullen followed with a bunt single. Hank Shaffer — who has been clutch as of late — followed with a double to deep left-center field, scoring Henderson and Kullen. Shaffer then crossed home plate on Brock Cunningham’s double to right field.
Shaffer, throwing no-hit ball the last 32/3 innings, recorded the win. A key play in the seventh inning took place when FCV’s strong-armed right fielder, Walker Cunningham, threw out a Carbondale batter at first base in what appeared to be an apparent single.
After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Creekers exploded for six runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead. Shaffer delivered the big blow with a two-run double.
FCV’s play then went south as Carbondale tied the game in a hurry by scoring three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth.
“We got a little sloppy and lost the strike zone, and before we
knew it, we found ourselves in a tied ball game,” said FCV manager Adam Bronson. “With that, the guys never wavered, stuck together
and got the job done in the end. Good teams find a way to win ugly, and we certainly did that.”
Bronson admitted he demanded more from his players after their disappointing 8-0 loss to North Chester on Saturday.
“We challenged them to show up, compete and be more aggressive earlier in the count … and they were. The guys showed up with the right energy and intensity. They held themselves to a championship standard and proved they belonged early.”
Five Creekers had huge days at the plate: Brock Cunningham (3-for-4, double, three runs batted in), Shaffer (3-for-5, two runs scored, two runs batted in, two doubles), Walker Cunningham (2-for-4, two runs batted in), Trent Wheeler (2-for-4, two runs batted in, double and triple) and Kania (2-for-5, three runs scored).
North Chester breezed to its 8-0 win over FCV on Saturday — scoring two runs in the first inning, three in the third inning and three more in the seventh. The normally offensive-minded Creekers managed only three hits.
“We didn’t seem ready to play,” said Bronson. “It seemed as if we were just happy to be there. I think they were a little caught off guard by their starting pitcher, who was consistently throwing 88 to 90 miles per hour.”
Saturday’s game
North Chester 203 000 3 — 8-7-1
FCV 000 000 0 — 0-3-2
NC – Morris, Cerimble (6) and Reitz; FCV – Wheeler, Grubbs (5) and B. Cunningham.
2B – North Chester: Bowman; FCV – Grubbs.
HR – North Chester: Morris.
Sunday’s game
FCV 260 000 3 — 11-14-1
Carbondale 003 500 0 — 8-7-0
FCV – W. Cunningham, Henderson (3), Shaffer (3) and B. Cunningham; Carbondale – Uram, Foxnewcomb (2) and Kawash.
2B – FCV: Shaffer 2, Wheeler, B. Cunningham; Carbondale – McCray.
3B – FCV: Wheeler.
