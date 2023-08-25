After finishing 2-8 and graduating its top passer and receiver from a season ago, it’s possible morale could be low for the Saegertown Panthers football team — but that’s not the case.
Saegertown football head coach James Wolfgang said “The kid’s attitudes are high and everything is running pretty smooth up to this point.”
What the Panthers do return is the top rusher from last season and a bevy of juniors that earned a lot of varsity experience in 2022.
“My junior class is the core group of kids. The juniors got a lot of experience last year as sophomores. Now it’s about building on what we had last year and making it happen,” Wolfgang said. “We need to work on meshing together. We need to continue to work on that. We only have four seniors.”
A Junior that should make a big impact is running back Aaron Shartle, who led the team with 507 rushing yards last season.
Sophomore quarterback Luke Young will take over for Sully Zirkle, who graduated. At wide receiver, William Shaffer will be the starter, taking over for older brother Henry Shaffer, who also graduated.
“I feel confident with the kids we have. Aaron Shartle got a ton of reps at tailback last year. Our halfbacks got a lot of reps too,” Wolfgang said. “We lost Sully Zirkle, our quarterback, but Luke Young will step in. He has a good football sense so he can make things happen. He is a playmaker. On the line, those first five have gotten a lot of experience.”
On the offensive line, Porter Brooks, Logan Corner, Ryan Higgins, Garrett Crawford and Robbie Walters are slated to start. The defensive line will likely be Corner, Brooks and Higgins while the linebacking core will likely be Walters, Shartle and Nick Roseberry.
The secondary will consist of Reese Wilkinson, Wyatt Burchill, Cru Scott, Young and Shaffer. Wilkinson, Burchill and Scott will also see time at halfback on offense.
Though the Panthers lost a couple big-time players from last year, the returning starters are experienced and were ready to go at the start of two-a-days.
“Going into the first week in the offense, a lot of kids knew what they were supposed to be doing so it wasn’t a lot of coaching things over and over again,” Wolfgang said. “They would get it after the first couple tries. The expectations are the kids pull together and play well and we are very competitive this season.”
Saegertown will again take on Maplewood, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Lakeview, Kennedy Catholic, Mercer and Reynolds in Region 1 action. The Panthers have non-region games against Iroquois and Eisenhower on the schedule. The Panthers open the season tonight at Maplewood.
