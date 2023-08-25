Maplewood head coach Jason Wargo anticipates a more diverse offense than the Tigers featured last season.
In 2022, Maplewood finished with a 5-7 record and a playoff win. The Tigers hitched a ride on running back Ben Giliberto’s back, who ran for 2,120 yards and 20 touchdowns. He finished with 280 carries. The next highest was AJ Proper with 51.
But now with Giliberto gone, the Tigers have a huge hole to fill on offense.
“Last year it became pretty evident early on that we didn’t have a lot of experience other than Ben at the running back position, the same was at receiver and our offensive line was young too,” Wargo said. “We became in that situation where it was just giving Ben the ball up the middle, giving Ben the ball to the left and giving Ben the ball to the right and let Elliot Beuchat lead him. It is what it is.”
This season, other running backs that will get some of Giliberto’s touches are Caden Lazorishak, Dorian Doubet, AJ Proper, Dominick Kinney and Beuchat. Lazorishak is a sophomore running back and Beuchat is a senior fullback. Doubet is a senior wide receiver and wing back.
Proper and Kinney can both play receiver or quarterback. Last year, Proper got the majority of reps at QB.
“With Ben gone it forces our hand to get more diverse. But with that we are a lot more experienced. I have four to six guys that can get the ball and do some things for us,” Wargo said. “We should be able to spread the ball around a lot more. Dominick and AJ can both play receiver, quarterback or go in the backfield for us. It remains to be seen where those guys will play on a weekly basis.”
The offensive line returns five players that started at least one game last year. Returners are Ray Crosley, Zayne Smith, Levi Willison, Deegan Moyer and Mason Davis.
On the defensive line, Davis is a returning nose guard. Crosley got a lot of time on the field as well. At inside linebacker, Beuchat led the team in tackles with 119.
Kinney can play linebacker or defensive back. Doubet and Proper return at the safety positions while Lazorishak and Shaw return with experience at corner.
The biggest factor in a successful Maplewood Tigers season is health, according to Wargo.
“We need to stay healthy. The next couple weeks, I know the players will work hard and I know the coaches will coach hard. That’s a given. We have a great group of kids,” Wargo said. “We need to start the year off healthy and stay that way. It really comes down to that. I know they will work hard and I know they will be coachable. When you only have 34 kids on the roster, staying healthy is a big part of it.”
Maplewood opens the season tonight against rival Saegertown at home at 7 p.m.
