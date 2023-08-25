The Maplewood Tigers and head coach Sheila Bancroft added another state championship to the trophy case last season the sixth in school history.
So the expectations are to do it again in Guys Mills.
But this season, the Tigers are without three all-state players and the team will try to fill that leadership elsewhere.
Sadie Thomas is now playing at Mount Union College and Bailey Varndell and McKenna Crawford also graduated after leading the Tigers to a state title. With their graduation, Bancroft will look to a freshman and two sophomores to fill their roles.
“First of all, no one will replace them,” said Bancroft. “At libero, I have a battle, but freshman Lexy Potosty will likely get the starting nod.”
“As far as outside hitter, that will go to Bree Neely, a sophomore to take over Sadie’s position,” Bancroft said. “At setter, Maggie Means, a sophomore, will take over. She played as a defensive specialist last year.
In the middle, Elizabeth Hunter and Megan Woge will see a lot of time. Hunter was an all-region player last season and had 220 kills with 49 blocks.
Ari Palmiero is also battling for playing time. Returning at outside hitter is Madison O’Hara with her sister, Savannah returning at opposite hitter. Other players that will likely see playing time are Sheila Despenes, Bailey Moyer and Mylee Crawford.
Bancroft knows there are big shoes to fill with the exit of last year’s seniors, but the expectations remain high for the Tigers.
“We hope for big things and will work hard to get there. We know we have big shoes to fill and we need to be a smart hitting team,” Bancroft said. “Our ball control is pretty good at the moment and I think we need to be aggressive at the serving line. We won’t get as many hard swings like with Sadie, so we need to score points at the service line and be a very good defensive team.”
Not only did the seniors provide kills, sets and digs last season, but also invaluable leadership on and off the court. That leadership is something Bancroft is searching to replace before the season begins.
“We’re trying to work that out. I am watching who is taking leadership. Who is talking on the floor, who is saying ‘It’s time to set the nets up,’ and who is taking the initiative to do things,” Bancroft said. “I don’t have that answer right now as far as who our leaders will be. Maggie, as the setter, obviously we always look to the setter to be our quarterback on the team and she has some good leadership skills. We will see in these next two weeks who takes control on and off the court.”
Maplewood opens its season with a non-region match at Meadville on Aug. 29.
