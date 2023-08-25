It’s been a pretty remarkable four years for the Conneaut volleyball program and head coach Christine Krankota.
The Eagles have won four straight District 10 titles, played in four state playoff matches and won one. Krankota’s first season as head coach was in 2019, so last year’s batch of seniors were freshman when her coaching staff took over.
A big reason why the program has had so much success is Krankota’s focus on team-oriented goals and allowing the girls to embrace each other.
“Just like the girls needing to prove themselves season after season, the team mentality follows a similar path. There is no coasting on past success. The program has had teams who are very goal oriented and this season is no different,” Krankota said. “The girls embrace the importance of collaboratively developing multi-tiered team goals and how that lends to accountability and helps add to the overall sense of purpose.”
A mainstay of Conneaut’s offense has graduated, Kaylee Mattera, who will play at Division II Seton Hill this season. Mattera, at outside hitter, led the team with 516 kills last season and earned her second all-state nod. Also gone from last year is Sylvia Prebor at middle hitter (206 kills), Mackenzie Wensel (124 kills) and Ginger Woods (114 kills).
The only returning player with more than 50 kills is junior outside hitter Lainie Harrington, who was an all-region selection.
Also retuning is all-region setter Payten Karastury, who had 949 assists last season. All-region libero Paris Karastury also returns after 421 digs in 2022.
Even with returning three all-region selections, Krankota insists no position is set in stone this fall.
“There is nothing concrete about the lineup going into this season. Regardless of what each girl accomplished last season, everyone walks in on day one with a clean slate and has to earn her spot on the floor,” Krankota said. “Every practice, every drill, will be a battle. The competition in the gym will be intense but healthy, allowing for both individual and team growth.”
Conneaut has non-region matches against Corry, Fairview, Clarion and Sharpsville. The Eagles play in Region 5 with Meadville, Hickory, Grove City, Warren, General McLane, Cathedral Prep, McDowell and Erie. The Eagles open with a home match against Corry on Sept. 7.
The biggest key to a successful season, according to Krankota, is unselfishness.
“Unselfishness is vital in any team environment. This is a close-knit group full of relentless competitors, but at the end of the day, they are each other’s biggest supporters,” Krankota said. “Each girl is quick to root for the success of her teammates and place the team goals above her personal objectives. They understand that selfishness destroys and selflessness builds.”
