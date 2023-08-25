The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team returns a more experienced lineup and a more experienced coach this fall with second-year head coach Kristin Held.
Two seniors graduated from last year’s team and two starters moved to a different state, but several girls return with varsity experience. Emma Walton will likely be the starting setter for the Chargers while Abryanna Epps and Natalie Held will be the team’s primary hitters.
Other players that should see plenty of playing time are Taylor Frantz, Maddie Henry, Anna Held, Julia O’Day, Kaci Flint, Alydia Zurcher and Addy Curtis.
Beyond on-court performance, Held expects to lean on Walton, Epps and Natalie Held as leaders for her young team.
“When looking at last year’s record, we were pleased with where we were with a very young team with minimal varsity experience. However, we have numerous girls that played very big roles on the team last year so we are hoping to finish even better this year,” Held said. “Some younger players have really developed their skills so I feel as though we have the ability to finish at the top of our league with lots of hard work. Last year we finished second to Grove City Christian Academy.”
The Chargers played in a preseason tournament earlier this month and saw growth compared to last season. Held points to the team’s confidence as a big factor in a successful 2023.
“Last season, we lost matches to teams that I felt we were much better than but our players did not have the confidence and all of the skills necessary to come out with the win,” Held said. “However, the confidence that they are coming to practice with and playing with is at a much higher level. I think it is the difference of maturing a year.
“I see so much potential in this group that we are working with and if they are to reach that potential they are really going to have to push themselves to get to the next level.”
Beyond the player’s growing from last year, Held is growing as well. She finds that balancing practice between the needs of seniors and much younger players a fun puzzle.
“It can be difficult to structure practices that meet the needs for the newer JV players and the more experienced varsity players. It can be a bit of a puzzle trying to fit it all together to make it work on a daily basis. However, I love the unity that we see within our team and the relationships that we have had a chance to build,” I have learned that if we as coaches model what we expect of the players in our program, they are more likely to imitate those behaviors. Our focus is commitment, character, courage and class. So far, we have been so proud of the growth that our players have shown in these areas.”
Crawford Christian Academy will play PIAA members Kennedy Catholic, Tidioute Charter, Erie First and Commodore Perry in addition to private schools in the area.
