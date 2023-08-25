The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team consistently finishes with winning records and appears in the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament.
The key to that, according to head coach Steven Mattocks, is hard work.
“There have been several major factors to our success. First, our players work hard. Second, they have teachable/coachable attitudes,” Mattocks said. “Third, they are willing to sacrifice personal desires for the good of the team. Fourth, they tend to be tenacious and know what it means to compete.”
Last year, the Chargers finished 15-6 and won a game in the national tournament. Gone from that roster are Ben Wise, Daniel Tyson, Kodi Flint and Coehyn Maynard.
This year, Mattocks expects to lean on a trio of Ethan Mattocks, Hannah Mattocks and Tyler Hart. Other seniors that will play key roles are Robby Gordon, Cole Keyser, Lance Flint and Gracie Oakes.
“They’ve worked hard in the summer and shown strong leadership during our open-field practices. Gordon had a strong spring season of travel soccer. Both he and Keyser have started the past two seasons at outside fullback,” Mattocks said. “Lance Flint and Gracie Oakes are also key. With their skill and work rate, they will be vital for the functioning of our midfield.”
One issue the Chargers routinely deal with is a small roster. Last year, the team had 15 varsity-age players. This year, the roster is about the same.
“We will continue to be thin on the bench this year,” Mattocks said. “We should be able to field a solid starting line-up, but our reserve players will be ‘green.’ Our middle school program is booming with some potentially talented youngsters, so in the coming seasons we should see our numbers and talent level at the varsity level grow.”
Mattocks expects his team to grow as individuals and buy into the team’s core values. Crawford Christian Academy will play several PIAA teams this year in Saegertown, Conneaut, Commodore Perry, Kennedy Catholic and Wilmington. Other teams on the schedule are Grove City Christian, Chataqua Christian and Pittsburgh Christian.
To be successful, the Chargers need to stay healthy and find offense.
“Ben Wise, one of the best players in the program’s history, led the team in scoring last season, but he has graduated. His quiet leadership and high level of production will be hard to replace,” Mattocks said. “We need a steady, consistent goalie. Last season we alternated goalkeepers. Dan Tyson and Kodi Flint unselfishly split time in the goal. This season we’d like to see someone step up and make the goalie position his own.”
