Mike Feleppa and the Cochranton Cardinals are back with a new quarterback as the Cards try to get back to their winning ways of the 2021 season.
Cochranton won the region crown in 2021 with its only loss coming in the District 10 title game. In 2022, the Cardinals finished 1-7 and had to forfeit one game due to low roster numbers after several injuries.
The team will start the season with 25 kids on the roster. For a team that struggled with injuries last year, the roster size is always a concern, but Feleppa is positive about his group.
“We always start around 25 players, it’s about keeping them there and making sure they finish the season. I am really excited about the roster we have this year,” Feleppa said. “I don’t think any of these kids are going anywhere. They’re all good kids and are working hard. We have a good senior class of seven or eight seniors.”
“The expectations are to go out and compete every week,” Feleppa said. “We need to play hard and get back to that championship caliber team we had two years ago.”
Under center this season will be sophomore Walker Carroll. Carroll lined up in the backfield and out wide last year. He caught 10 passes for 179 yards and carried the ball 19 times.
Former quarterback Noah Cummings will slide to fullback. Cummings passed for four touchdowns last season. Blake Foulk and Isaiah Long will man the two halfback spots. Foulk was second on the team in carries with 45 rushes for 227 yards.
Trent Hoban and Dawson Carroll will see time at wide receiver with Dawson Carroll also lining up at tight end. Cash Morrell could see some carries at halfback as well.
The offensive line, which struggled at times last season, should be an improved unit this fall.
“Getting that line to gel and mold together is always a challenge,” Feleppa said. “We seem to have a little better size up front and more experienced kids, so I can’t imagine we will be as bad off as we were last year up front.”
Returning starter Blaine Lee will be a senior leader for the line. Other guys to watch for on the line are Tim Deeter, Ayden Goodge, Landon Smith, Nathan Heim, Brad Counselman and Gabe Carter.
The defensive line will feature Deeter at nose guard. Lee will also play inside while Heim and Smith battle for the other inside lineman position. Walker Carroll, Morrell and Cummings will see significant time at linebacker.
“We need to keep working hard and working on the fundamentals. We need to get better at things that carry over like into games like blocking and tackling,” Feleppa said. “In camp, we’re just tying to figure out who the best 11 are to put on the field on Friday nights and work on those fundamentals.”
Cochranton opens its season tonight on the road against Eisenhower before a bye week. The Cardinals’ home opener is Sept. 8 against Saegertown.
