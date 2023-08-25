The 2023 Cambridge Springs football team returns several starters and three all-region selections from last year’s 8-4 season.
The Blue Devils had a 6-2 region record and won a playoff game against Mercer before losing to Eisenhower 25-20 in the district semifinal round. Gone from last year’s team are all-region running back Van Jones, now playing at Allegheny College, and all-region receiver Bryce Kania, now play at Edinboro University.
Cambridge Springs head coach Nathan Liberty said several players are stepping up to take over the roles Jones and Kania vacated.
“We have a lot of guys stepping up so far, it’s nice. We have Brandon Hoover stepping up and Daniel Brown stepping up. We have two good running backs back with Brett (Kania) and Josh (Gorton). Nate Yonkin, he is a senior and is stepping up for us too.”
Kania was second on the team in carries last year and ran for 730 yards and six touchdowns. He is back for his sophomore season. Also back is quarterback Morgan Applebee. The junior passed for 13 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards as a sophomore.
“Morgan has gelled pretty well with this group in the summer,” Liberty said. “They’ve picked up where the other kids left off.”
Applebee also rushed 54 times for 153 yards and seven touchdowns.
Other returning weapons are Josh Gorton and Preston Gorton. Josh ran 46 times for 333 yards and four touchdowns while Preston ran six times for 20 yards.
Preston Gorton also caught 22 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns. He was the leading receiver for the Devils.
On the offensive line, returning starters are Damarius Olsen, Colt Proper, Zeek Carson and Noah Moyer. Parker Schmidt and Tristen Mazzadra should see time at tight end.
On defense, Mazzadra returns at defensive end after leading the team in sacks and making the all-region first-team. Mazzadra had 61 tackles, nine and a half sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2022.
Also on the D-line, Olsen chipped in 2 ½ sacks and 25 tackles.
The brothers, Josh and Preston Gorton, return as the team’s leading tacklers. Josh led with 115 and Preston had 109.
“Preston and Josh are two awesome kids. They’re hard-nosed, hard-working kids and we love having them as a football coach. They play as hard as they can for you at any position,” Liberty said. “Josh, he is short in stature and had over 100 tackles as our inside linebacker and got voted all0-region. Preston is dedicated to getting bigger and stronger and I am pretty exited to see what he does his senior year.”
Other tackle leaders are Proper (72), Schmidt (64) and Moyer (59).
Cambridge Springs opens the season tomorrow when the Blue Devils host Kennedy Catholic at 7 p.m.
Cambridge has non-region games against Eisenhower, Iroquois and Union City. The Devils will battle for a Region 1 title with Maplewood, Saegertown, Cochranton, Lakeview, Kennedy Catholic, Mercer and Reynolds.
Cambridge Springs’ homecoming and last home game of the season is Oct. 6 against Lakeview.
“Our motto this year is toughness. We can’t make stupid mental mistakes. We have to play football and there is no I in team,” Liberty said. “You can’t worry about who is getting the ball. It’s all about sticking together and winning as a team.”
