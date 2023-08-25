After two consecutive District 10 championships and trips to the PIAA quarterfinal round, the Meadville Bulldogs football team will look a lot different this fall — but don’t use the term “rebuild” around head coach Ray Collins.
Despite losing all but three starters on offense and all but four on defense, expectations will remain high for the ’Dogs.
“I can’t see why we would ever lower our expectations as far as where we wanna get to. We expect to be at a place where we can get in the playoffs, make a playoff run and each year the goal is to get at least one game further than the year before,” Collins said. “We won’t water down our expectations because we graduated a lot of people. I think that just paves the way for excuses and we can’t operate under a cloud of excuses.”
The offensive line returns Justice Esser at guard, who already has a college offer to Clarion University. Ty Tidball will take over the other guard position to give the ’Dogs two seniors at guard. At center, Ben Fohner and Gino Giliberto are battling for the starting spot. Both tackle spots are up for grabs between Alex Hauf, Mason Hoke, Rocco Giliberto and Parker Slee.
Jack Brown started most of last season at tight end and will likely be the starter with Kamari Pope and Zach Carr fighting for the No. 2 spot.
In the backfield, which graduated all-state running back Khalon Simmons and Brady Walker, Bradyn Miller and Brighton Anderson will be the two halfbacks. Jordan Lawrence and Tahlir McClure are battling for the starting fullback spot. At quarterback, at least in the Wing T, Tate Reichel will take snaps.
Last season, Collins introduced a spread formation that put Simmons at quarterback to take advantage of the ’Dogs’ athleticism and to force defenses to prepare for it. The spread formation is here to stay in Collins’ playbook.
“We’ve really evolved that package in the offseason. That package was good to us last year,” Collins said. “Statistically we used it 40 percent of the time and it scored at a 63 percent rate. It’s certainly worth keeping it in our playbook.”
At quarterback in the spread, Jacoby Thompson will take snaps with Jordan Lawrence as the offset back. Nic Williams will be the starting wide receiver in both formations. Williams caught 12 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns last year.
On defense, a unit that produced four shutouts in 2022, only Esser at defensive end, Tidball at linebacker, Williams at corner, Anderson at outside linebacker and Ryan Reichel at safety return.
At the other inside linebacker spot, Lawrence and McClure are battling for the starting role. Opposite Anderson, Thompson and Miller are battling. Other position battles are at cornerback between Amarri Grenaway and Ryan Elverton, defensive end between, Foner, R. Giliberto, Pope and Brown, and defensive tackle and nose guard between Hoke, Slee, Landon Plyler, Hauf and G. Giliberto.
“It’s a heck of a dog fight out there,” Collins said. “It’s a pretty competitive camp with kids winning positions. It’s good to watch.”
Meadville graduated a senior class that consisted of an all-state player and 13 all-region selections. Four members of the class are playing college football. With the success of last season, a lot of games were blow outs in the team’s 13-2 year. A lot of younger guys saw playing time in the second half of games, which will benefit those players this season.
“Even though they’re not returning starters, they’re returning letterman that saw a lot of play time last year. We feel like even though it’s their first go-round as a starter, we saw a lot of film of these guys last year,” Collins said. “We evaluated what they did and these guys performed really well when they were out there. We’re comfortable with them because they’re not as inexperienced as they look on paper.”
The Bulldogs are still alone with Corry in Class 4A and are on a collision course with the Beavers in the D-10 title game. Meadville also hosts Corry tonight in the season and home opener.
Meadville will also play Butler, Fairview and Hickory in non-region games. Region games include Oil City, Conneaut, Warren, Franklin and Titusville.
