The Conneaut football program is entering year two of the Josh Blood regime.
Year one saw the Eagles go from zero wins to one, and Blood has his eyes set on another improvement this season.
“We got a lot of pats on the back last year because we brought the roster to 42 kids and it was 15 the year before. We won a game and the year before we hadn’t,” Blood said. “Each time we got a pat on the back, I didn’t feel real good about it because at the end of the day, we were 1-8. There is nothing to really be happy about there even though we did make some positive moves. This year, we know that’s not enough.”
Blood’s motto for the team this year is “It doesn’t matter, get better.”
“There are a lot of things that pop up and it’s ‘We haven’t been successful because of this, or because of this coach from then.’ We’re done with excuses,” Blood said. “We’re moving forward no matter what gets in our way.”
Leading the team will be junior quarterback Ben Easler. Easler started about half of last season and Blood is excited about his development.
Logan Groover, who saw time at quarterback, wide receiver and running back last year, will be the workhorse at fullback. Other skill position players to watch are Joe Furgiuele, Johnny Sandau and Pheonix Humprheys.
Last year, Groover led the team in total yards with 634. He ran for 434, threw for 192 and caught four passes for 8 yards. Getz caught nine passes for 93 yards.
The team returns four starters on the offensive line in Colton Ellis, Christian Gillette, Drew Dygert and Nate Green. The only player gone is all-region player Ryan Green.
On defense, Groover returns after an all-region year at linebacker. Other linebackers to see action are Max Getz, Figuerlli, Ellis, Gillette and Dygert. Up front, Green, Gillette, Dygert and Ellis will see time on the defensive line. In the secondary, Getz, Sandow, Braden Feem, Wyatt Luke, Humphreys and Easler could see time.
“I tell everyone that CASH has not had a win at home since October of 2020. It’s been nearly three years since we’ve won a home game in front of our community, Blood said. “For us, we are not expecting to win one home game, but to stack home wins. A lot of people may not believe it to be true, but we expect to win some games and be on the brink of making the playoffs.”
Conneaut will open the season tonight at home against Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region matchup.
