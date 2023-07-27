Crawford County is full of talented athletes. In the fall, the top girls sport is volleyball. Last season, Maplewood won a state title and Conneaut won its fourth consecutive District 10 championship.
Beyond the court, area athletes compete in cross country, golf and soccer. With no shortage of talent, here is a look at the top 15 girls set up for big seasons this fall. This list is in alphabetical order.
1. Alyssa Arblaster, Saegertown volleyball, senior, outside hitter, 5-foot 5-inches
Alyssa Arblaster provided Saegertown with offense from the outside last season. Despite being only 5-foot and 5-inches tall, Arblaster played above her stature. She was a first-team all-region pick and finished second on the team with 242 kills. Arblaster should cap off her final year of high school volleyball on a high note.
2. Hannah Brady, Conneaut soccer, senior, right forward
The Conneaut girls soccer team had a program-best year in 2022. The Eagles won their first region title and finished the year 12-5-1. A big reason for the team’s success was its nine all-region selections, led by Hannah Brady on offense. Brady was a first-team selection at right forward and finished the season with 15 goals and seven assists. She is in for another big season.
3. Lindsey Greco, Saegertown volleyball, junior, setter, 5-foot 8-inches
Last year, the Saegertown volleyball program had a new coach in Justyn Greco and a new region. The Panthers were re-classed as the smallest Class 2A school in the district, but overcame the odds and won a Region 2 title. A big reason for that was setter Lindsey Greco. The sophomore was named first-team all-region and dished 717 assists. With a year of varsity experience under her belt, Greco should again help lead the Panthers to success.
4. Lainie Harrington, Conneaut volleyball, junior, outside hitter, 5-foot 10-inches
Lainie Harrington saw significant time opposite Kaylee Mattera, now off to Division II Seton Hill, and posted 211 kills at outside hitter. Harrington was named second-team all-region last year and seems in line to take over as the top weapon for the four-time District 10 champion Conneaut Eagles this season. Harrington also posted 31 total blocks
5. Kelsi Hefner, Meadville golf, senior
Kelsi Hefner was Meadville’s No. 1 golfer all of last season as a junior and should stay in that role as a senior. Hefner made the cut after day one of the District 10 tournament last season and finished eighth overall. Hefner also made the cut as a sophomore in 2021.
6. Elizabeth Hunter, Maplewood volleyball, senior, middle hitter, 6-foot 1-inch
Elizabeth Hunter was a force to be reckoned with a year ago for the state championship Maplewood squad. Hunter was the team’s No. 2 weapon behind all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas and with Thomas out of the picture due to graduating, Hunter is likely in for an even bigger role. Last year, Hunter’s 220 kills and 49 blocks were good enough to be selected to the first-team all-region team. She contributed eight kills, two blocks and the winning-point in the state title match last year. Watch for Hunter to have a big 2023 for the Tigers.
7. Paris Karastury, Conneaut volleyball, senior, libero, 5-foot 4-inches
Paris Karastury is a second-year starter and was named second-team all-region as a junior. At libero, Paris totaled 421 digs and was one of the best Conneaut Eagles in serve-receive. Karastury is looking at a big year in Linesville as the Eagles pursue a fifth consecutive district title.
8. Payten Karastury, Conneaut volleyball, senior, setter, 5-foot 4-inches
Payten Karastury took over as Conneaut’s varsity setter last season and the offense didn’t miss a beat. She dished 949 assists last year on her way to being named second-team all-region. She added 155 digs and 25 aces to her stat line. Payten will be without her top weapon (Mattera) this season, but Conneaut’s program seems to always rise to the occasion.
9. Brywn McLaughlin, Saegertown volleyball, junior, middle hitter, 5-foot 9-inches
In the middle of Saegertown’s attack was Brywn McLaughlin. The lengthy middle hitter was a force for the Panthers. She was a consistent threat all season and led the team with 274 kills. After seeing time as a freshman and starting as a sophomore, McLaughlin is experienced and should have a monster year. She was selected to the all-region first-team for her efforts.
10. Brooklyn Needler, Cochranton volleyball, senior, outside hitter, 5-foot 9-inches
Brooklyn Needler saw a lot of action at outside hitter for Cochranton last season. A second-year starter a year ago, she totaled 161 kills and 46 aces and was selected to the second-team all-region team. With all-state outside hitter Devyn Sokol moving on to Seton Hill University, Needler will be in line for more attempts at the net and could be the No. 1 option in Cochranton this season.
11. Alayna Ott, Conneaut soccer, senior, center midfielder
Alayna Ott joined Brady on an explosive offensive attack for the Conneaut Eagles. Ott was also a first-team all-region selection and scored 13 goals with eight assists as a junior. Ott, as well as Brady, Victoria Medrick and Brianna Nader are in for big seasons in Linesville.
12. Emma Parks, Meadville volleyball, junior, outside hitter, 6-foot 2-inches
Emma Parks is entering her third season starting on the outside for the Bulldogs and she is already up to 739 career kills. As a sophomore, she tallied 574 kills, 215 digs, 65 aces and 30 blocks with a .308 hitting percentage. An all-state selection by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association a year ago, Parks is in for a huge year.
13. Megan Puleio, Meadville cross country, sophomore
Megan Puleio finished eighth at the District 10 championship meet as a freshman with a time of 19 minutes and 41 seconds. The time qualified her for the state meet where she finished 100th (22:21.60). Puleio is coming off a huge track and field season in which she qualified for states and set a program record in the 800-meter run. Puleio was an all-region selection in cross country and track and field as a freshman.
14. Elliott Schleicher, Meadville volleyball, junior, setter, 5-foot 11-inches
Elliott Schleicher has started next to Parks the past two years and their chemistry is evident. Schleicher dished 724 assists as a sophomore and has 1,419 in her career. The setter added 181 digs, 72 kills, 49 aces and 14 blocks last year. She was a first-team all-region selection a year ago.
15. Nola Zook, Cambridge Springs soccer, senior, center back
Cambridge Springs’ Nola Zook anchored the Blue Devils back line last season. Zook was the team’s best defensive player and was a big reason why the Blue Devils advanced to the District 10 semifinal game against eventual champion Mercyhurst Prep. She was a first-team all-region selection last year and scored two goals and had two assists for the Blue Devils. She also helped the defense to eight shutouts and only one goal in five different games. She has six goals and six assists in her career. With a large graduating class from last year, Zook will be leaned on heavily this fall.
