Maplewood girls volleyball coach Sheila Bancroft takes scheduling seriously, making sure her squad is tested by some of the best competition throughout the season. So when the Tigers found themselves in a region without the likes of rivals Cambridge Springs, Cochranton and Saegertown for a few years, she did her best to schedule those opponents anyhow.
That wasn’t necessary this season … at least for two of those squads.
The Lady Tigers have dropped from Class 2A to Class 1A this season and thus find themselves with a new home in Region 2 alongside the aforementioned Lady Blue Devils and Cardinals.
“Switching to single-A will be a new look, but our style of play is the same,” Bancroft said. “It should be fun battling with some old rivals like Cambridge and Cochranton.”
While the Lady Tigers’ home is a little different, the roster looks much the same as it did a year ago. That team was ousted prematurely in the postseason after falling in five sets to North East in the Class 2A quarterfinals. So not only does Maplewood return with a lot of experience, it does so with a bit of a sour taste in its mouth.
Leading the charge for Maplewood will be the quarterback Bailey Varndell at setter. Varndell is in her fourth season running the offense for the Lady Tigers. A year ago, she finished with 845 assists, 66 kills, 80 service aces and 229 digs while earning first-team All-Region 3 status.
Varndell will be joined by four-year starter Sadie Thomas at outside hitter. Thomas shared Region 3 player of the year honors last season with Sharpsville’s Cady Benedict after collecting 510 kills, 68 aces and 316 digs. Also back are first-team libero McKenna Crawford (391 digs, 47 service aces) and middle hitter Elizabeth Hunter (106 kills, 46 blocks).
That quartet is expected to be joined in the starting rotation by Megan Woge in the middle, Maggie Means, Ari Palmiero, Madison O’Hara or Bree Neely at outside hitter, and either Savannah O’Hara, Izzy Somerville or Sheila Despenes at opposite. Mylee Crawford should see time on defense.
“We have some depth in positions and players battling for spots on the floor,” Bancroft said. “We have the potential to be a very good serving team when we are hitting our spots.”
Overall, Bancroft is stressing consistency.
“As most coaches would say ‘consistency’ with taking care of the ball,” she said. “We are making too many errors, but I’m hoping that cleans up with being in the gym every day.”
Added Bancroft, “We have three seniors that know how to win and that have played in some big matches. I’m hoping their desire and work ethic will be contagious to their teammates. Our goal is to always improve each day we enter the gym and good things will happen at the end of the season.”
