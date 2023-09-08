LINESVILLE — Conneaut was outgunned by a scrappy and efficient Corry volleyball team in a non-region match on Thursday at Conneaut Area Senior High School.
The Eagles were swept in their season opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20) and didn’t play the typical brand of Conneaut volleyball that’s led to four straight District 10 titles.
Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota points to a long preseason as well as a very good Corry Beavers team.
“Playing Corry was a good opening match. They’re well coached, disciplined, play great defense and don’t let anything hit the floor,” Krankota said. “They are gonna be one of the better teams on our schedule this year. I’m glad we saw them early, but we’ve gotta put the work in.”
The first set went back and forth with the Beavers taking a 16-11 advantage midway through the set. Conneaut mounted a rally with well-timed kills from Lainie Harrington and Emily Vennare, but Corry finished the set on a 4-1 run to silence the home crowd.
The second set played out about the same. The score was tied at 9 before Corry went on a run fueled by Conneaut errors and well-placed spikes. The Beavers ran away with the second set to lead 2-0.
“Varsity has been going at it for about three and a half weeks. Both of our preseason matches were squeezed into the first seven days of the preseason. We kind of fell victim to the monotony of the preseason,” Krankota said. “They were mentally prepared for tonight. You could tell they were amped and ready to go.
“Corry just came out hot. They played excellent defense, frustrated our hitters and were picking up a lot of balls.”
Conneaut played its best volleyball in the third set. The Eagles led 18-14 and seemed to be on their way to forcing a fourth set before hitting errors reared their ugly head.
Errors allowed Corry to get back into the set. The Beavers took full advantage and finished on a 10-2 run to complete the sweep.
“We saw some really good things out of our girls, but we definitely have areas where we need to improve. It was good to get the first match out of the way,” Krankota said. “We needed to see where we are matched up against someone in a different uniform instead of the same girls repeatedly.”
Leading the offense was senior Payten Karastury with 21 assists. Leading the defense was Morgan Poff with 15 digs. Harrington had nine kills while Vennare had five kills and four blocks.
Nearly 15 different players saw action for the Eagles. Krankota said she will keep tinkering with the lineup until she finds the right group.
“They have a ton of potential. We know they believe in themselves, we just need it to click. We will keep messing with things until we mesh and find that high energy group that can produce for us night in and night out,” Krankota said. “We have 13 to 15 girls who can lay claim to any of those spots on the varsity floor right now.”
Conneaut is 0-1 overall and will play at Fairview in another non-region match on Tuesday.
