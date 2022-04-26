SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown Panthers got out to a hot start against Rocky Grove but fizzled down the stretch in a 9-5 loss at Ed Acker American Legion Field on Monday.
The Panthers opened the game with starting pitcher Zach Balog tossing two ground outs and a pop out. Then, Balog drove in two runs off a single to center field.
Rocky Grove evened the game in the second inning but the Panthers responded in the third.
Dylan Flinchbaugh drilled an RBI-double that scored Landon Caldwell from second base. Wyatt Burchill followed with an RBI-double of his own to score Flinchbaugh. To close the inning, Dylan Nearhoof hit a pop fly and reached first base on an error. On the same error, Burchill scored and another Panther runner nearly scored but was thrown out at home plate.
Saegertown was up 5-2 and looked to be in control of the game. After a short rain delay, a nightmarish fourth inning for Saegertown gave Rocky Grove a huge lead.
The Orioles loaded the bases with zero outs before Henry Shaffer earned a strikeout. On the next batter, a fielding error allowed two Orioles' runners to score.
Another Panthers' error loaded the bases again before another error allowed a run to score. Rocky Grove's Travis Knupp then hit an RBI-single and was brought in by Reece Henderson who sent a home run over the left field wall.
Saegertown trailed 9-5 after the damage was done.
"Putting the ball in the play, I was fine with that. We kind of slumped after we scored five. Defensively, obviously the big inning for them switched the momentum their way," Saegertown head coach Scott Walters said. "We've gotta focus more on defense. If we make a few plays the game is still in our hands at that point.
"I don't know if that (the rain delay) was it or it was some hectic confusion and trying to make plays before we had the ball and it gets to you. We need to focus up more and we stress that a lot but we lost focus."
The next three innings turned into a pitcher's duel as a steady rain settled on Ed Acker field. Rocky Grove held on for a 9-5 win. Rocky Grove kept its region record undefeated at 7-0. The Orioles are 7-1 overall.
With the loss, Saegertown is 5-1 in Region 3 and 6-2 overall.
"To be honest, we needed one of these. We lost a scrimmage and a game to two very good teams down south. We competed down there and we knew we'd need to compete here," Walters said. "Moreland is a very good pitcher and we want to face their best. I'm happy where we're at. We're playing for the end of May, beginning of June, so we talked about how will you guys respond to this? They just smacked us in the mouth on our field so lets go down there and see what we can do then."
In the first round of last year's playoffs, Rocky Grove rallied to beat Saegertown at Slippery Rock University's Jack Critchfield Park. With Monday's loss, Saegertown has lost two straight against its region rival. Will the Panthers respond with some added energy the next time these two Region 3 foes take the field?
"I would hope so. Last year we had a lead down there, I made a move that I took responsibly for, and they scored a bunch of runs. We battled back in that game, I think we only lost by a couple runs," Walters said. "I think they'll respond by the time we get to play them again at the end of the month."
Saegertown is scheduled to play at Rocky Grove on May 16, which will likely be both team regular season finale. The teams may also face each other in the playoffs again.
The Panthers are scheduled to play again on Wednesday at Iroquois.
ROCKY GROVE (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burkhardt 3-1-0-0, Clayton 3-0-0-1, Knupp 3-1-1-1, Henderson 2-2-1-2, Moreland 3-2-3-1, Shields 2-1-0-0, Wilson 1-1-0-0, Stevenson 3-0-0-0, Hamilton 3-1-0-2. Totals 23-9-5-7.
SAEGERTOWN (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 4-0-1-0, Caldwell 3-2-1-0, Flicnhbaugh 3-2-2-1, Balog 3-0-1-2, Burchill 2-1-1-1, Grundy 3-0-0-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Mosbacher 2-0-0-0, Nearhoof 3-0-2-0, Davison 0-0-0. Totals x-x-x-x.
Rocky Grove 020 700 x — 9 5 3
Saegertown 203 000 x — 5 8 4
BATTING
2B: RG — Moreland 2; S — Burchill, Flinchbaugh.
HR: RG — Henderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Moreland WP 6-8-5-2-4-3; S — Shaffer LP 4-4-7-0-5-1, Balog 2-1-2-2-1-4.
Records: Rocky Grove 7-1; Saegertown 6-2.