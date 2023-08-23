ERIE — The Erie SeaWolves announced on Tuesday that individual tickets for all potential playoff games at UPMC Park this season are on sale now.
The SeaWolves, the first half of the season champions, will have home field advantage in the Eastern League Southwest Division Series and Eastern League Championship Series, should Erie advance. Both series are a best-of-three format and the SeaWolves could host up to four games at UPMC Park during the playoffs.
Single game playoff tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on game day for lower box seats and $12 in advance and $15 on game day for upper box seats. UPMC Park Stadium Club tickets may be purchased for $49 per ticket, which includes access to 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet and soft drinks.
Tickets can be purchased at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office during business hours.
