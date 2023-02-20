After 37 years, more than 1,750 games, 1,122 wins and eight state titles, it’s hard to imagine Jamie Plunkett is a first-timer in anything.
However, the longtime Meadville Hockey Club head coach will not be behind the boards at the House of Chills next season for the first time in nearly four decades.
Plunkett announced his decision to retire from coaching in a statement released on Facebook on Sunday. The team’s last game of the season on Feb. 27 will be Plunkett’s final time leading the Bulldogs, which are 7-27-1 this season.
“While this was a difficult season for the players, the families and the coaches, by no reason is that what precipitates my choice,” Plunkett said in his statement. “I have contemplated stepping down in other years, but there was always a pull to return. I felt that as long as I experienced that pull, I would keep returning.”
Plunkett said in an interview he will not be part of the search for a new coach, but he will be happy to help if he’s needed.
“I’ll help as needed, but the biggest reason for the decision is I am ready for a break. It’s been 37 years and like all things I feel like this has run its course,” Plunkett said. “Not to say that I won’t miss it, I am sure I will. It’s been a huge part of my life for many years. I’ll still be around at some games. There are lots of kids I am fond of coming up in the program, but it is time for me to step back and do something else.”
Plunkett began his tenure with the Bulldogs in 1987. He led the team to two state titles in his first three years with the team. Meadville added five straight championships to the trophy case in the 1990s before an eighth in 2003.
All in all, Plunkett has a coaching record of 1122-540-100 with three games left on this season’s schedule.
Despite all of his accomplishments, “Chief,” as he is known, is not fond of fanfare and being the center of attention.
“This game has always been about the players. You should be very proud of the accomplishments earned over the years and of the success that you brought this program,” Plunkett said in his statement. “Despite this season not going the way that we hoped this year, I want to thank the current players for their effort, their resiliency and for their dedication through challenging times.”
Plunkett also thanked parents and families, coaches, Bulldog Hockey Board, the Meadville community, several others and most important to him, his family. His wife, Sue, and daughters, Annie and Joanie, were with him every step of the way.
As for his plans post-hockey? They are nonexistent at the moment, but that is just the way Plunkett wants it.
“No real plans, I don’t have a Plan B. One thing I look forward to is if my wife and I wanna pack up and travel for a few days we can do that,” Plunkett said in an interview. “I’ve never been able to do that with coaching and while I was working at Allegheny. Now that I won’t be coaching, if we want to take off for a few days we can do that.”
For now, there are still three games left and Plunkett is all business.
“We have three games left in seven days,” Plunkett said. “I told the kids at practice this last week is all about the seniors. We want to send them off in a good way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.