The Meadville girls volleyball team breezed past Harbor Creek in a quick three-set sweep Tuesday night at home in non-region play (25-15, 25-14, 25-8).
Emma Parks had one heck of a game with 19 kills on 36 attempts, seven service aces and eight digs. Harbor Creek simply didn't have any answers to the 6-foot-2 junior.
"Emma led the way for us as she does and she played great," said Meadville head coach Tim Schleicher. "I thought Elliott (Schleicher) gave her a lot of great balls to hit and Sydney (Holt) also played well hitting some shots from the pin."
Generally speaking, all three sets marched to the same rhythm. Both teams would trade some early points on errors before Meadville emerged with a lead that they took up all the way to a quarter-hundred.
Meadville served, hit and defended well and were visibly the better team. But Schleicher gives Harbor Creek credit on their serving, as it kept the Bulldogs on their toes.
"I thought they put a lot of pressure on us in the serve-receives," said Schleicher. "They put a lot of pressure on us in the passing game and we just have to clean that up a little bit."
Meadville only trailed once in the contest, at the beginning of the second set, where Harbor Creek scored a couple of points on aces and errors. Meadville went back on top at 6-5 and never looked back.
Statistically outside of Parks' big night, Schleicher had 30 assists and Holt 14 digs and five kills. Kendall Mealy also contributed 12 digs to the solid Meadville defensive performance.
"Games like this help you build confidence as you go through the season," said Schleicher. "We went to five sets with them last year, I don't know what their roster turnover was like but we are getting a little older and more confident... It's just about growing every week."
Meadville will start Region 5 play again on Thursday at General McLane around 7 p.m.
