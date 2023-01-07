The Meadville Bulldogs haven’t won the Tool City Tournament since 1989, but today could be the day the Bulldogs break the dry spell.
Meadville has eight wrestlers in the semifinals of the 43rd annual Tool City Tournament and is in second place after the first day of competition. Meadville has 103 points. The leader, Penns Valley, has 106.5.
“I think the team is feeding off each other really well and is excited for each other. I think the guys really want to win this tournament. They’re scoring as many points as they can and they’re getting falls too,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “Having eight in the semis is a pretty remarkable feat, especially at this point in the season. I know how we are in dual meets, but I am also pretty satisfied with the kind of tournament team we’re becoming.”
Competing in today’s semifinals will be Ben Fuller (107), Caleb Anderson (121), Alex Kinder (133), Jacoby Thompson (139), Brighton Anderson (152), Ty Tidball (189), Rhoan Woodrow (215) and Ian Whistler (285).
Several of Meadville’s wrestlers have seen tournament success before. Caleb Anderson, Brighton Anderson and Woodrow each have a District 10 title in their careers while Fuller, Kinder and Tidball have each placed in the top three at districts.
Thompson, a freshman, and Whistler, a senior, are each in their first year of varsity wrestling. Despite their short varsity careers — both are making a big impact for Meadville.
“Ian is an intense competitor. It’s only his first year with us, but he’s rarely out of position and takes advantage of other kids’ weaknesses. Those are really important at heavyweight,” Anderson said. “Jacoby has been wrestling his whole life, but sometimes as a freshman a kid may not think he can win every match. Jacoby doesn’t see it like that. He doesn’t fear anyone and he has a lot of older guys on the team he can look up to.”
Meadville is in a similar situation as last year. After the first day of competition in 2022, Meadville was in the lead with six wrestlers in the semifinals.
“I don’t look past last year, but this is a totally different team. The guys are all very motivated and want to bring it home for the first time since 1989. They all have each other’s backs and are supporting each other,” Anderson said. “Their biggest cheerleaders are themselves. I think we have a real chance to win this.”
Prowling Panthers
Saegertown sits in sixth place with 67 points. The Panthers have four wrestlers in the semifinals and seven in the consolation bracket.
Carter Beck (114), Travis Huya (121), Greg Kiser (145) and Porter Brooks (215) all have a chance to advance to the finals.
“We wrestled well. There were a couple matches I thought we could get, but overall I am pleased. We want to get as many place winners as we can with this young team,” Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan said. “We pride ourselves on coming back in the consis and that’s what we’re going to do tomorrow. We have kids that are going to bounce back. They’re going to score points and they know in a couple matches they’re gonna place and get on the medal stand.”
Beck, the No. 1 seed in his bracket, will face Maplewood’s Cadyn Shetler. Huya will see Caleb Anderson, the No. 1 seed in the 121-pound bracket. Kiser will face Cambridge Springs’ Gunnar Gage, also a No. 1 seed and Brooks will see Woodrow.
Surging Eagles
It was no surprise when No. 1 seeds Hunter Gould (127) and Collin Hearn (160) advanced to the semifinals. A welcome addition to the duo was Isaiah Gilchrest (285).
“Isaiah has been in and out of the lineup for a couple of years so I think he is a dark horse, a sleeper,” Conneaut head coach Kevin Welsh said. “All three of them are set up very well to be finalists and hopefully win the tournament, but they’re certainly set up well in the semis.
“I think with having a young team it is nice to have role models to look up to, especially when it’s kids that can have this kind of success. It’s nice to now have an extra person added to Hunter and Collin with Isaiah.”
Gould won his first two matches by a total score of 37-7 and will pair against Maplewood’s Chase Blake in the semifinals. Hearn earned a first-round bye and pinned his quarterfinals opponent in the first round. Hearn will wrestle David Martin (Penns Valley). Gilchrest pinned his first foe in the first round before earning a 6-1 decision. He will wrestle Girard’s Zach Baldwin.
Conneaut is in seventh place with 46.5 points. The Eagles also have seven wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
Two Cardinals continue
The Cochranton Cardinals are in ninth place with 38 points. The Cards have two wrestlers — Kyle Lantz and Cash Morrell — in the semifinals.
“We’re doing pretty good. I like the fact that they just keep wrestling,” Cochranton head coach John Svirbly said. “We tell them you can’t just go give half effort and they don’t. They keep getting things done.”
Lantz, the No. 1 seed in the 107-pound bracket, earned a first-round bye. Lantz pinned Conneaut’s Daylee Watson in the quarterfinals to set up his semifinal bout with Warren’s Adika Fiscus.
Morrell, a freshman at 139, won his first two matches 11-1 and 14-5, respectively. Morell draws No. 1 seed Lance Cardman of Girard in the semifinals.
Cochranton also has seven wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
“It doesn’t matter if they win or lose this weekend, it’s about experience. We have a lot of new kids wrestling that haven’t wrestled before or haven’t in a long time,” Svirbly said. “Obviously you’d like to have a few more in the semis but Cash and Kyle have a good shot at finals. They need to be ready in the morning and everyone else has to be ready to battle back.”
Blue Devils send two to championship bracket
The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils are in 11th place with 31 points. The Devils have two wrestlers in the semifinals and four in the consolation bracket.
“I like where we sit. We have eight kids here and every kid wrestled tough. I think today was a good showing for us,” Cambridge Springs head coach Dalton Lester said. “We’re peaking at the right time of the season, which is the right thing to do. We have some big matches in the wrestlebacks and obviously we have two guys in the semis. Hopefully we can punch two tickets to the finals.
In the semifinals for Cambridge are Gage (145) and Brody Beck (133). Gage, the No. 1 seed, pinned his first two opponents to set up a semifinal matchup with Saegertown’s Kiser. Beck earned a fall and a 7-0 decision to dial up a match with Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk in the semifinals.
Two Tigers surge into semis
Maplewood will send Shetler (114) and Blake (127) to the semifinals today. Both will see fellow Crawford County wrestlers with a trip to the finals on the line.
Shetler battles Meadville’s Fuller and Blake wrestles Conneaut’s Gould.
“I thought we wrestled well. We’ve been working hard in the room and the two boys we have in the semis, they were our regional qualifiers last year so they’ve been working extra hard,” Maplewood head coach Chris Andrews said. “We have some boys that are going to work their way back in the consis. They’re tough brackets, but we’ll be there at the end. We came for hardware and we’ll get some at the end of the day.”
Maplewood is 13th with 27.5 points. The Tigers also have four wrestlers in the consolation bracket.
Up next
The action continues today at 9 a.m. with the semifinals and consolation rounds. The consolation championships begin at 2 p.m. After the parade of champions at 4:30, the championship finals start at 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.