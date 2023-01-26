EDINBORO — Three boys and two girls were named champions at the annual Knights of Columbus free throw championship on Jan. 22.
The Edinboro Knights of Columbus sponsors the competition every year at Our Lady of the Lake church in Edinboro. Participants shot 15 free throws in the council event before the winners took 25 shots to record a district score.
District champions were Nehemiah Livermore, 9, Cambridge Springs; Hannah Wright, 10, Cambridge Springs; Amya Wheeler and Eliott Williams, 11, Edinboro; and Ethan Bock, 14, Erie.
Each winner advances to the Central West Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Titusville.
Participants were cheered on by the Edinboro University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Participants also received tickets to attend an upcoming game.
