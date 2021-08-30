MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
EDINBORO – The season-opening game for the Edinboro football team has been canceled.
University officials reported Monday that the game scheduled for Thursday at Grand Valley State University has been canceled due to COVID-19 considerations.
Grand Valley State’s athletic department said the game was canceled because of “Covid-19 protocols within the Edinboro football program.”
Edinboro Athletics emailed a statement late Monday evening confirming that one football student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
“In accordance with Erie County Health Department’s mandates for quarantine, student-athletes within the football program will not be released in time for the previously scheduled contest. We will provide updates as they become available,” the statement said.
Edinboro is scheduled to host Shippensburg University Sept. 11 at noon at Sox Harrison Stadium.