Stock car racing phenom Ben Easler was in a different type of suit on Jan. 22 and still grabbed the spotlight among his fellow drivers.
Sporting a fashionable black suit with a bow tie, the 16-year-old, mustachioed Easler was rewarded for his outstanding 2022 season by receiving the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds weekly series points championship and Route 7 Rumble Series points championship awards at the RUSH Series banquet.
In 2022, Easler was a major force on the racetracks nearby — Sharon Speedway, Raceway 7 in Conneaut, Ohio, and Lernerville in Sarver — as he won six feature events and had 16 top five finishes and 20 top 10 finishes in 23 starts. In 15 Route 7 Rumble Series events, the Conneaut Area Senior High School sophomore only had one finish outside the top six.
“Ben had a great year,” said Jason Easler, the youngster’s father. “We plan on running a full season in the modified this year again and hope to be a front runner again for the different points championships.”
Midway through the 2023 season, Easler will also be behind the wheel of another stock car — a Late Model.
“We plan on running a late model for a handful of races to get us more prepared for the 2024 season,” said Jason Easler. “It will get Ben the experience he needs for the jump into Late Models.”
Easler in two feature events a night may be too much for the other drivers.
