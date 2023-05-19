Racing whiz kid Ben Easler picked up where he left off last season.
The amazing 16-year-old driver — who won both RUSH’s $3,500 Weekly Series and $1,000 “Route 7 Rumble” Series titles last year in the Sportsman division, which included six feature wins — opened the 2023 season by winning both the heat and feature events at Sharon Speedway on Saturday night.
“He was so fast,” said proud father, Jason. “He was on rails as the car was hooked up, dialed in and set up perfectly.”
Easler started in fourth position in both the heat and the feature, and with some slick maneuvering over the course of the races left the pre-race frontrunners in the dust.
In the heat, Easler worked his way up to second place with two laps to go. Entering turn one on the final lap, Easler got under the leader and cleared him coming out of turn two. He ended up winning by four- to five-car lengths.
“I was a little concerned for the heat because we didn’t look great in hot laps as the track was still a little slick,” said Jason Easler. “Ben made a gear change before the heat and was bad fast.”
The elder Easler was more confident heading into the feature.
“I thought we were going to be pretty good because he was so fast in the heat. It was just how quickly he could get down to the bottom of the track and then we both needed to pay attention to make sure that was the best line.”
The hard-driving Easler — who goes by the nickname, “Hollywood” — cruised to victory lane in the feature.
“The key moment was at the start of the race,” said the ecstatic father. “By the time he got to turn three on the first lap, he was in second and on the bottom (of the track) where we thought he needed to be. He took the lead on lap two and was out front by probably close to five seconds. The caution came out on lap 11, and he was able to take the lead on the restart and went on to win by 4.8 seconds.”
The 2023 racing season is only one week old and Jason Easler already senses a different son behind the wheel — which doesn’t bode well for the other RUSH Sportsman Modified drivers.
“Ben has confidence now that he can win any night, anywhere, on any surface and not just able to win if the situation is right. Turning laps and getting track time has helped that. He gets better with every lap he turns. He is truly a student of the game and learns every night out, which also has made him much better at making changes on the fly to setup. With his instant success, I think we forget just how little experience he has in a big car, especially me the most.”
A memo to opposing Sportsman Modified drivers: get used to chasing Easler this season.
