LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles started slow but settled into Thursday’s Region 5 match against Hickory.
The Eagles swept Hickory 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-11) at Conneaut Area Senior High School. CASH is undefeated at 8-0 overall and 4-0 in region matches.
Early, the Eagles were not playing like the three-time defending District 10 champions they are. Service errors, hitting errors and communication errors piled up. Conneaut head coach Christine Krankota pointed to poor passing and communication breakdowns for the way Conneaut played in the first set.
“We had three serving errors and eight hitting errors in the first set alone so we gifted them 11 points. For this group, they know that’s not acceptable, but we give this group a lot of credit because they were resilient,” Krankota said. “They figured things out and made plays when they needed to. Hickory didn’t give up. They capitalized on our errors and played us close to the end. We made plays when we needed to and that was the difference in the end.”
The set was back and forth. It seemed Conneaut was gaining steam when it went up 19-15, but the Hornets went on a small run of their own and trailed 21-20. A couple serving errors from Hickory and a kill from Kaylee Mattera gave CASH a 1-0 advantage in the match.
From the first serve in the second set it was evident a different Conneaut team was on the court. The Eagles rolled to an 11-2 lead and showed no signs of slowing down.
“Our passing improved a little bit. We needed them to communicate a little more though. We had several communication errors in the second and third sets. It’s loud in here. We have a fantastic student section and it gets very loud. We were trying to get them to be louder than the student section,” Krankota said. “There wasn’t a lot of fluidity tonight but sometimes that happens. Things arn’t always going to be perfect and things arn’t always going to fall in your favor when you play a sport like this. Sometimes you have to win ugly and we did that tonight.”
With a 17-6 lead — Mattera — a Seton Hill recruit, delivered six of the team’s final eight points. She had a match-high 23 kills on the night.
“Kaylee is the real deal. I don’t think anyone doesn’t know that in this area,” Krankota said. “She was able to make play after play. I think she even had a couple kills with her left hand, which was pretty impressive.”
The third set was more of the same for Conneaut. The Lady Eagles rolled like a well-oiled machine offensively and completed the sweep with a 25-12 third set. The offense ran smoothly once passing settled in, Krankota said.
“When we don’t pass well we don’t get things going. We had Payten running all over the place tonight and it threw our offense off. When we were able to get settled and make things easier for Payten she did a good job of orchestrating the offense,” Krankota said. “We let the offense do their thing.”
Payten Karastury totaled 31 assists in the match. Mackenzie Wensel added four kills, Sylvia Prebor had four and Ginger Woods tallied three.
“If you look at the weapons we have offensively we’re very dynamic,” Krankota said. “We have Mackenzie Wensel, Syliva Prebor, Ginger Woods and I think they all complement each other very well. Lainie Harrington had several good swings tonight too. We have a fantastic crew as far as our offense is concerned.”
Defensively, Paris Karastury led with eight digs while Ashley Crabb added seven.
Conneaut will play in the State College tournament on Saturday before a big Region 5 showdown with Meadville on Tuesday.
Before the match, the Lady Eagles took time to acknowledge anyone who has been affected by breast cancer. It was Conneaut’s annual pink out match in which the team raises money for the Oncology Benevolent Fund.
“It’s a great fundraiser for a great cause. A lot of people have been afflicted by it and we’re trying to play our role in the community,” Krankota said. “It’s something that’s impacted several of our families on the team and extended families. It’s a small way to give back but I think it speaks volumes because the girls and parents take it and run with it.”
