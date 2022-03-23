Conneaut Eagles lacrosse head coach Todd Turner believes his team can improve from last year’s 2-10 record.
The Eagles will be led by senior midifield/attack Nathaniel Turner. Turner was a second-team all-region selection last year.
Other players Turner expects to play a big role this season are Terry Buffington, Anthony Grebiner, Dylan Fletcher and Brandon Medrick.
“We expect to build on our momentum from last year,” Turner said. “We only lost three players so we were able to get more into the Xs and Os of lacrosse sooner instead of starting with basics.”
N. Turner led the team last year with 18 goals. Max Warring scored 14 and Fletcher seven.
“We really want to see a more balanced offense this year with more guys involved than in the past,” Turner said. “Defensively we took a hit in the off season with graduating our goalie and a starter and having another starter not return.”
There are only five boys lacrosse teams in District 10, Conneaut, Meadville, Cathedral Prep, Fairview and McDowell. Each team, except for McDowell, is in Class 2A.
That leaves a four-team playoff in the Class 2A unless anyone opts out.
Last season, Cathedral Prep won the district title against Meadville. Prep finished 14-5 overall and Meadville finished 10-6. Fairview finished last in the region.
What will the Eagles need to do to compete with the top dogs in the region this season?
“We will need to play as efficiently as possible,” Turner said. “We don’t have the roster size of either of those teams and so we need to work smarter and not harder.”